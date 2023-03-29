'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers

29 March 2023, 11:54

By Jenny Medlicott

A homeless woman says we should focus on housing refugees before anyone else, in response to previous callers saying we should prioritise our own.

Earlier on the show, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC heard from a caller who said he wasn't happy his taxes were being spent on housing asylum seekers and they should live in tents once they arrive here so we can focus on housing people already in the UK.

Homeless woman Amber, however, later called in to disagree as she said people in the UK are already being neglected.

"I've been at the council so many times and they can’t do anything," she told Nick.

Amber was made homeless after the death of her boyfriend and hasn't been able to find work despite her first-class degree in History and Politics.

"It could happen to anybody," she said.

Read more: 'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Read more: Migrants 'to be moved to giant barge and former RAF bases' in bid to slash £5.6m a day hotel costs

As a 'slightly older' single woman without kids, she said she doesn’t qualify for any housing ‘unless it’s below zero degrees’ outside.

"With everybody that phones in and says ‘we’ve got so many homeless people la la la, look after them before anybody else’ – well, we’re not being looked after either."

Despite having spent the previous night sleeping in a park, she told listeners: "I say no, look after the refugees first, I’m still vaguely peddling along."

The conversation comes after the home office announced earlier today it wants to cut the cost of housing migrants in hotels by moving them to barges, cruise ships and ex-military bases.

The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'
‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits

