Tributes pour in for ex-Crystal Palace footballer turned porn actor Oliver Spedding after 'sudden death'

Oliver Spedding has 'died suddenly'. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for ex-Crystal Palace footballer and porn star Oliver Spedding, who has died suddenly.

Spedding, who started out at Crystal Palace before moving onto Croydon FC, was described as a "warrior on the pitch" and a "madman with a massive heart".

A statement from Croydon FC read: "Croydon FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Oliver Spedding.

"Oliver played for the club over a couple of spells and was a much-loved individual who always gave his utmost for the team.

"Oliver will be hugely missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

"Rest in Peace, Ollie. Once a Tram, always a Tram," they added.

Oliver Spedding was the boyfriend of adult film star Sophie Anderson. Picture: social media

Spedding was open about switching from football to porn, after starting out at Crystal Palace.

But he then ended up in jail, which caused him to fall out of favour within the game, initially going into painting and decorating.

He then switched into the porn industry, earning £150 for his first film.

Speaking on a podcast last year, Spedding said: "That was terrifying, being on my first set.

"People used to say to me, 'You're doing it all anyway', because they knew I used to sleep with girls, I was a player - and they said, 'You might as well get paid for it'.

"But it wasn't until I had the confidence to actually do it - it was a whole different ball game."

Oliver Spedding at Crystal Palace. Picture: social media

It was in the industry that he got into a relationship with fellow porn star Sophie Anderson.

He added: "When I was at Crystal Palace, if I'd have stayed with them, then I could have been earning a lot more playing football.

"I used to fight as well, maybe that could have gone somewhere.

"I was good at both of those things, but being a porn star, I thought that would be just as good - but it's not as good as people think."