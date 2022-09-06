'No family should suffer like us': Olivia Pratt-Korbel's dad pleads for help as he releases video of pair at funfair

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's father released new images and footage of her. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Will Taylor

The father of murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has released footage of him and his daughter smiling as they enjoy a carousel ride together – and again appealed for help in the investigation.

John Francis Pratt and his wider family said they do not want to see another family suffer "like we are suffering now".

His daughter was killed by a gunman who opened fire in her home and hit her when he was trying to shoot at a man who had run in to their house in Liverpool.

The killing has shocked the city and the country and brought a focus on organised crime in Merseyside.

Mr Pratt released new footage of him enjoying a carousel ride at a Christmas market with Olivia and sent out new pictures of the two through Merseyside Police on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said: "Words can't express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us. Those responsible need to know what they have done.

"Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind, had no problem making friends (she would talk to anyone) and loved to laugh and make people laugh.

"She could be a proper wind up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her and when they didn't like it she'd just laugh and say 'don’t forget I'm your aunty'.

"Olivia's future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives.

"We know that there has been an exceptional response to police appeals and we would like to thank those who have come forward. At the same time we want to urge others who may have evidence to keep coming forward with information which could help put those responsible for our Olivia's murder behind bars.

"We have been really taken aback by the kindness and support we have received from family, friends and neighbours in the last two weeks and we would like to thank them for being there for us.

"We know that most people on Merseyside are good-hearted and kind just like them and we all need to stand together.

"We don't want another child to lose their life in such horrendous circumstances and we don't want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now.

A new image of Olivia with her father has been released. Picture: Merseyside Police

"Olivia's death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.

"If you have information make sure you tell the police and if you don't feel able to do that give the information to Crimestoppers anonymously so action can be taken. If you can't do it for yourself, do it in Olivia's name and for children across Merseyside who deserve to enjoy their lives to the full."

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He remains in custody as police question him.

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Olivia was killed after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into her home at about 10pm on August 22.

A post-mortem showed a gunshot wound to her chest caused her death. Her mother, Cheryl, was hit and injured in the incident.

Contact Merseyside Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.