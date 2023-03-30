Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer seen fleeing scene after shooting nine-year-old dead as he's found guilty of murder

30 March 2023, 15:54

Cashman's movements were tracked on CCTV
Cashman's movements were tracked on CCTV. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

Chilling CCTV has shown Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer fleeing the scene after shooting her dead in Liverpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Cashman, 34, was found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in the Dovecot area of Liverpool before 10pm on August 22.

He had pursued a drug dealer into her family's home and shot at him, but instead killed the nine-year-old.

Chilling footage from the trial showed Cashman chase down his intended victim - Joseph Nee, 36 - through the streets before reaching the home of Olivia and her family.

Nee ran into Olivia’s home and Cashman opened fire, killing her and injuring her mother Cheryl.

A clip from minutes later showed Cashman fleeing the area on foot.

Cashman and Nee's movements before and after the incident were tracked through local CCTV.

Cashman could be seen shooting at Nee during the chase, hitting him in the midriff and causing him to stumble to the floor.

Cashman stands over him as he attempts to take another shot but his gun malfunctions and Nee escapes.

Moments later Olivia's mother Cheryl opened the door to her home to investigate after hearing the shots.

Cashman denied the accusation, insisting he was not involved and a key prosecution witness had instead framed him as part of a fight they were having over their affair.

But a jury has convicted him of murdering the young girl, whose death shocked the city and the country.

He was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two charges of possession of firearms.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive in Liverpool, admitted he had been a high-level cannabis dealer.

Meanwhile, Paul Russell, 41, previously admitted driving Cashman away from the house following the nine-year-old's murder and disposing of his clothing.

Cashman will be sentenced on Monday next week alongside Russell.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Temple well collapse

Eight killed as covering over well collapses at Indian temple

Dramatic footage shows the moment Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer Thomas Cashman is arrested by police

'You're stitching me up': Moment drug dealer who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel is arrested by armed police

US Military Helicopter Crash

Nine killed as US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Russia Reporter Arrested

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Drug dealer who shot dead Olivia, 9, as he chased intended target into family home found guilty of her murder

Dr Fia Johansson alongside smiling photo of Julia Wendell - the girl who claims to be missing Madeleine McCann

Who is Dr Fia Johansson? The Private Detective helping woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann

Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, as the public lay tributes.

Father and son shot dead amid 'custody battle,’ say police as three arrested over attacks in two Cambridgeshire villages

Anthony prepares "cursed" reversed takes on British dishes

Fancy mangers and bash, rausage solls or teans on boast? US chef horrifies Brits with 'cursed' take on classic UK dishes

Linda Thorson opened up about her friendship with Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady died 'in his own bed' beside his husband Andre, close friend reveals

Brazil Bolsonaro Returns

Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three-month stay in Florida

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan opposition holds fresh protests despite government warning

HM Treasury is looking for a Head of Cyber Security on £50k per year

Treasury sparks pay storm after advertising Head of Cyber Security job at £50k

US Military Helicopter Crash

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Several banks have revealed more branch closures

Over 80 more bank branches at Lloyds, Halifax, Natwest and RBS set to close: read the full list and when they shut

The state pensions age increase has been frozen

Plans to increase state pension age to 68 frozen

Charles Bronson has lost his latest bid for freedom

Charles Bronson loses bid to be freed from jail as parole board rules against him

Latest News

See more Latest News

Switzerland Russia Gazprombank

Four bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin-linked Russian cellist

Julia Wendell selfie alongside picture of young Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell's Madeleine McCann claims: The story so far

Vatican Pope

Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection

Finland Russia Intelligence

Nato hopeful Finland says it has substantially weakened Russian spy operations

Amanda Chibwe died on holiday in Bermuda

British mother of three drowns off Bermuda aged just 31, as family pay tribute to 'beautiful vibrant soul'
Charles gave a historic speech to the German parliament

King Charles thanks Germany 'from the bottom of my heart' for reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death in historic visit
Philippines Ferry Fire

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

Margaret Ferrier faces by-election after Commons standards committee ruling

Ex SNP-MP Margaret Ferrier facing by-election and 30 day Commons suspension after traveling on train with covid
Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police

Met police firearms officer faces criminal charges over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit