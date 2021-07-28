One in four adults not been hugged since pandemic began, survey finds

28 July 2021, 07:36 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 07:42

A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year.
A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A quarter of adults in the UK have not been hugged in over a year, a study has found.

Cross-party think tank Demos carried out a survey of 1,000 UK adults in May, finding that more than a third of respondents had not been hugged for at least half a year, while 25 per cent had not shared a hug for a year or more.

The research also suggested that people were less likely to build new relationships than they were during the first coronavirus lockdown.

It found that 64 per cent of respondents had not made a new friend for six months, and 44 per cent had not done so in more than a year.

It came as people felt there were fewer opportunities to make connections, with 32 per cent saying it had been harder compared to the first lockdown.

However, 23 per cent said they believed there were more opportunities as restrictions began to be lifted.

Read more: Michael Gove brands people who refuse Covid-19 vaccine 'selfish'

Read more: Covid: Cases fall for seventh day in a row but deaths highest since March

The research also found that almost three-quarters of British people wanted to get to know the people who provide local services (71 per cent), with 64 per cent also hoping to meet the community members who use them.

Its report - The Social State - warned that there was a "huge risk" that community spirit prompted by the pandemic, which saw volunteers, friends and family provide food and support to vulnerable members, would be lost.

It called for public services to be altered, so it would be easier for people to form new relationships.

Polly Mackenzie, chief executive at Demos and author of The Social State, said: "Our new research out today worryingly shows that these gains we've made in community relationships earlier in the pandemic are in danger of being lost.

"If we're to build back stronger from the pandemic, we need to reimagine our public services for the 21st century as a way of strengthening our communities, relationships and social capital."

A government spokeswoman said the issue of loneliness would be "a priority" moving forward.

"We are acutely aware that for many people the issue of loneliness will not simply just go away as restrictions begin to ease and tackling loneliness remains a priority for this government," she said.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have invested over £34 million in charities specifically focused on reducing loneliness.

"We have also recently launched the second round of the £4 million Local Connections Fund in partnership with the National Lottery Community Fund, helping to support people to make meaningful and lasting connections in their communities."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simone Biles has pulled out from her second event at Tokyo 2020 citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there was more Sadiq Khan could do to tackle knife crime in London.

PM to Sadiq Khan: More could be done to fight knife crime in London
The Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the memorial was "massively important" to him

Police memorial honours those who 'run towards danger' to protect us, PM says
Boris Johnson told LBC he wants to thicken the thin blue line

I want to pay police more but times are tough, PM tells LBC

This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro’s monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan

Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry
Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report
NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses
Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch again

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London