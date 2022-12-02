One of the world's fattest women loses 35 stone to become 'unrecognisable'

Christina Adams has lost 35 stone. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

One of the world's fattest women, who was left house-bound for two years because of her weight, has lost 500lbs (35 stone) in an incredible transformation.

Christina Phillips was 22 when she underwent gastric bypass surgery after her weight reached a shocking 700lbs (50 stone).

Ms Phillips, from Mississippi, said: "I'm trapped inside this body that I don't want to be in."

She appeared on the TV series "My 600-lb Life" in 2012, telling of how even leaving her bedroom left her out of breath, and how she had not left home for two years because of her weight.

Christina Phillips. Picture: TLC

She was desperate to lose the weight, and so contacted a doctor to have the operation.

But he told her he couldn't operate unless she had already shed some of the pounds. She did so, had the operation, and now only weighs 185lbs (13 stone).

Ms Phillips said: "I'm able to do so much more now. It's pretty great.

"Before I couldn't walk eight feet without feeling like I was gonna die. Now, I could do just about anything I put my mind to."

Christina Phillips. Picture: TLC

But she has left her husband after they grew apart when she lost all the weight.

She said: "It became clear that me becoming independent was not going to work for him."

Christina is also about to become a mother for the second time. She said on Facebook: "My 2nd baby boy will be here in September."

But she said she is also scared about putting the pounds back on, which is affecting her mental health.

She said: "Lately any time I see the scale go up, I tend to freak out and I stop eating for a couple days.

"And I don't know how to change how I feel."

Ms Phillips added: "“When I was 700 lbs., I felt worthless, and like I didn’t deserve anything better than the life I had.

"And now my fear of gaining weight has crippled me. But I have to move past that fear if I want to live my life."