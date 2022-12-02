One of the world's fattest women loses 35 stone to become 'unrecognisable'

2 December 2022, 23:01 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 23:02

Christina Adams has lost 35 stone
Christina Adams has lost 35 stone. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

One of the world's fattest women, who was left house-bound for two years because of her weight, has lost 500lbs (35 stone) in an incredible transformation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christina Phillips was 22 when she underwent gastric bypass surgery after her weight reached a shocking 700lbs (50 stone).

Ms Phillips, from Mississippi, said: "I'm trapped inside this body that I don't want to be in."

She appeared on the TV series "My 600-lb Life" in 2012, telling of how even leaving her bedroom left her out of breath, and how she had not left home for two years because of her weight.

Christina Phillips
Christina Phillips. Picture: TLC

She was desperate to lose the weight, and so contacted a doctor to have the operation.

But he told her he couldn't operate unless she had already shed some of the pounds. She did so, had the operation, and now only weighs 185lbs (13 stone).

Ms Phillips said: "I'm able to do so much more now. It's pretty great.

"Before I couldn't walk eight feet without feeling like I was gonna die. Now, I could do just about anything I put my mind to."

Christina Phillips
Christina Phillips. Picture: TLC

But she has left her husband after they grew apart when she lost all the weight.

She said: "It became clear that me becoming independent was not going to work for him."

Christina is also about to become a mother for the second time. She said on Facebook: "My 2nd baby boy will be here in September."

But she said she is also scared about putting the pounds back on, which is affecting her mental health.

Read more: Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy and can’t afford to pay the $1.3billion to Sandy Hook victims

Read more: Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

She said: "Lately any time I see the scale go up, I tend to freak out and I stop eating for a couple days.

"And I don't know how to change how I feel."

Ms Phillips added: "“When I was 700 lbs., I felt worthless, and like I didn’t deserve anything better than the life I had.

"And now my fear of gaining weight has crippled me. But I have to move past that fear if I want to live my life."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right)

Strep A bug that has killed six children could be linked to lockdown, experts say

Trans activists want the NHS to pay for people to have phalloplasties abroad

Taxpayers should pay £40 million for trans men to have penises fitted abroad to bypass NHS waiting list, activists say

Amazon Deforestation

Amazon loses a tenth of its vegetation in four decades – report

Shannon Matthews could have been found a day into the investigation, the kidnapper's sister has claimed

Family of Shannon Matthews' sick kidnapper 'warned police to go to his house on day one of search'

Houston Shooting Migos

Man charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

The pair's robbery was described as audacious

Lawless London: Brazen thieves try to steal a judge's motorbike from outside crown court

Russia Snowden

Whistleblower Snowden receives Russian passport as he takes citizenship oath

One billion items of PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door, Matt Hancock has said

One billion items of Covid PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door while NHS staff wore binbags, says Hancock

Alex Jones

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Jonathan Gales

British film director and father killed and catapulted into the air by drunk driver driving the wrong way down the road

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian killed as fatal shots are caught on video

Kate was greeted by cheering fans

Kate visits Harvard children's centre as fans flock to see her before Earthshot prize tonight

Matt Hancock has said sorry for kissing his aide during Covid rules

'I want forgiveness': Hancock admits 'error' of kissing Gina under Covid rules but stands by pandemic response

Obit Julia Reichert

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert dies at 76

The incredible moment divers rescue a man who blacked out attempting a world record

Incredible moment free-diver saved from blacking out 410ft underwater while attempting world record

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks

Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy and can’t afford to pay the $1.3billion to Sandy Hook victims
Celebrity Birthdays – Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Britney Spears’ pop songs to feature in Broadway musical

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

'Worst day of my life': Father's fury at being jailed for running burglars off the road as crooks walk free
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for vicious attack

Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for vicious attack with tree branch that put victim in hospital for 10 days
FI cancels the Chinese Grand Prix for fourth year running

Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for the fourth year in a row due to 'Covid difficulties'

Brits face Christmas travel havoc this winter

Brits warned of Christmas travel chaos as highway workers strike in action that 'threatens to bring roads to standstill'
Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and others face re-trial in 2023 after all 12 jurors discharged

Vladimir Putin was said to have suffered a nasty fall at home

Vladimir Putin 'fell down stairs at home and soiled himself'

Biden and Macron

Germany welcomes Biden comments amid trade dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes
Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit