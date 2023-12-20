'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'

20 December 2023, 10:41 | Updated: 20 December 2023, 10:43

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said
Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince William has a bizarre nickname, Mike Tindall has revealed, which comes from being "not the best drinker".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former England rugby captain and cousin of the Prince of Wales by marriage said William is "known as One Pint Willy".

Mr Tindall made the revelation on a podcast with his wife Zara Phillips and former rugby league player Rob Burrows, who has motor neurone disease.

Asked if he has nicknames for any of the royals, Tindall said: "For the Prince of Wales, he is known as One Pint Willy.

"He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.

Listen to Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby on Global Player

Prince William
Prince William. Picture: Getty

"That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales."

Phillips laughs and says: "Oh my god. You are in so much trouble.’

Burrows asked the couple if they have pet names for one another. Tindall said: "We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don’t know why that started but it has stuck.

"I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as...’

Phillips said: ‘He is in my phone as something else and it ends with kitten.’

Read more: Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Read more: Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

William and Mike Tindall at a royal event
William and Mike Tindall with Zara Phillips and Prince Harry at a royal event. Picture: Alamy

Tindall said he dreamed of his son becoming a professional golfer. He said: "The two year old is where I am pinning my dreams.

"I actually wanted his middle name to be Mulligan because if he did become a professional golfer, he would drop the Lucas and just become Mulligan Tindall.

"I thought that would be the best golfing name ever. Plus Mulligan means the offspring of a balding man, so that was perfect!"

Rob Burrows suffers from motor neurone disease
Rob Burrows suffers from motor neurone disease. Picture: Alamy

Burrows said he wanted to do the alternative Christmas address to the nation, which airs at the same time as the King's Christmas Speech, on a different channel.

Phillips told him: "‘I definitely think you could do the other Christmas speech. You would definitely rock it and be a huge inspiration to many people.

"I’m sure [Charles] would let you just do your own thing. I hope to see that one time. I think you just record it anyway and send that out there."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Daihatsu president

Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating

Congo Elections

DR Congo votes for president amid fears election will not be credible

First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP and Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison MSP

Scotland drops legal battle with UK government to make it easier for children to change gender from the age of 16

Planes in formation

US flies bomber as part of joint drills with South Korea and Japan

Roman Abramovich

Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

Judge threw Princess from a 30ft drop during an argument with her boyfriend

'Callous' woman threw pet dog Princess from 30ft drop during row with boyfriend - then told vet to put her down

Universal is planning on opening a park in the UK

Universal Studios confirms plans for first theme park in UK

NASA Laser Demo Cat

Cat named Taters steals the show in first video sent by laser from deep space

Australia Airbnb sign

Airbnb admits misleading Australian customers by charging in US dollars

Hamas leader

Top Hamas leader ‘in Cairo for talks on war in Gaza’

Volcano erupts

Volcano spews magma in spectacular eruption in south-western Iceland

Sosthene Munyemana

Rwandan doctor sentenced to 24 years in France over role in 1994 genocide

Earthquake survivors

Chinese earthquake survivors endure sub-zero temperatures

The millionaire has been rescued.

Millionaire British businessman rescued by cops after being kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador

Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan spotted in bizarre coffee advert playing an intern stacking boxes, working in IT and missing fist bump

Donald Trump

Trump defends comments about immigrants ‘poisoning the nation’s blood’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Susan Hall has taken aim at Sadiq Khan but could not name where she would claw back savings

Susan Hall blasts Sadiq Khan's planned council tax hike for London - but can't name how she will make savings
Farmer Richard Harrison, 59, and his wife Rachel.

Farmer, 59, and wife, 54, found dead with gunshot wounds – as police continue probe

Mel Stride said there were no plans to legalise assisted dying

'No plans to legalise assisted dying,' minister says, as Esther Rantzen's children say 'she shouldn't have to die alone'
Inflation has tumbled dramatically, slowing climbs in prices

Boost for Brits' wallets ahead of Christmas as inflation falls dramatically to 3.9% - its lowest rate for two years
Matthew Perry was not made happy by his work on Friends, George Clooney has revealed

Matthew Perry 'did not get joy or happiness' from working on Friends, George Clooney reveals
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released
Election 2024 Trump

Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state’s Supreme Court

Election 2024 Trump

Colorado Supreme Court bans Donald Trump from ballot under insurrection clause

Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump barred from running for president in Colorado over 'insurrection' as legal team vows to fight court ruling
Members of the BMA will walk out for three days from 7am on Wednesday

'Don't get ill at Christmas': Hospitals face struggle to keep patients safe over holidays due to junior doctors' strike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit