'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince William has a bizarre nickname, Mike Tindall has revealed, which comes from being "not the best drinker".

The former England rugby captain and cousin of the Prince of Wales by marriage said William is "known as One Pint Willy".

Mr Tindall made the revelation on a podcast with his wife Zara Phillips and former rugby league player Rob Burrows, who has motor neurone disease.

Asked if he has nicknames for any of the royals, Tindall said: "For the Prince of Wales, he is known as One Pint Willy.

"He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.

"That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales."

Phillips laughs and says: "Oh my god. You are in so much trouble.’

Burrows asked the couple if they have pet names for one another. Tindall said: "We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don’t know why that started but it has stuck.

"I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as...’

Phillips said: ‘He is in my phone as something else and it ends with kitten.’

William and Mike Tindall with Zara Phillips and Prince Harry at a royal event. Picture: Alamy

Tindall said he dreamed of his son becoming a professional golfer. He said: "The two year old is where I am pinning my dreams.

"I actually wanted his middle name to be Mulligan because if he did become a professional golfer, he would drop the Lucas and just become Mulligan Tindall.

"I thought that would be the best golfing name ever. Plus Mulligan means the offspring of a balding man, so that was perfect!"

Rob Burrows suffers from motor neurone disease. Picture: Alamy

Burrows said he wanted to do the alternative Christmas address to the nation, which airs at the same time as the King's Christmas Speech, on a different channel.

Phillips told him: "‘I definitely think you could do the other Christmas speech. You would definitely rock it and be a huge inspiration to many people.

"I’m sure [Charles] would let you just do your own thing. I hope to see that one time. I think you just record it anyway and send that out there."