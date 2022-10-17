Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears

17 October 2022, 15:39 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 16:05

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White
Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White. Picture: Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White
Fran Way

By Fran Way

An Only Fans model dubbed a ‘fake Barbie’ did not want to murder her boyfriend when she picked up a knife during a row, a court has heard.

Abigail White, 24, was arguing with Bradley Lewis, 22, when she stabbed him once in the chest on the evening of March 25 this year.

The dad of four was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died later that night.

Bristol Crown Court heard that just hours before Mr Lewis had told White that their relationship was over.

The stabbing happened minutes after they returned from the pub where White had got into arguments with Mr Lewis and another man.

READ MORE: Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

READ MORE: Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

White told jurors they were arguing and when she walked into the kitchen she saw a knife on the side and picked it up to ‘scare’ him.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, asking: “You went into the hall, and you went up to Brad and you thrust the knife at his chest, didn’t you?”

White replied: “Yes, but I didn’t realise I had done that until after.”

The barrister suggested that White was angry when she stabbed him and wanted to hurt him.

But fighting back the tears, White said: “No I didn’t. I really didn’t.”

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White
Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White. Picture: Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

The prosecutor asked: “You intended in your anger to hurt him or even to kill him, didn’t you?”

She replied: “No, I didn’t. It was just over before I even thought.”

The OnlyFans model, who earned up to £50,000 a year from the modelling website, accepted that she had lied in the aftermath of stabbing Mr Lewis after initially claiming that he had stabbed himself.

She later admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

She told the court: “I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

The trial has heard about two other incidents which happened just days before, including White allegedly stabbing Mr Lewis in the arm.

White phoned a friend, Sophie Webber, because she was told her boyfriend had been cheating.

Jurors heard that during that call Mr Lewis has told Ms Webber: “Help me Sophie, she’s trying to kill me, she’s trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she’s hurting me.”

She has denied murder. The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022

Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002

Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court

Kevin Spacey wins partial dismissal of Anthony Rapp’s claims

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

Mother begged staff 'please don't let my baby die' as medics tried to save him, Lucy Letby trial hears

Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know about new Chancellor

Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot

Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Wreckage in Kyiv

Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Xiao Pei

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

Manchester United star in court (left) and on the pitch (right)

Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss

Liz Truss leaves the Commons just minutes after arriving, as Jeremy Hunt announces overhaul of her budget

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA

Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

Allegations Lord Mountbatten (l) abused a boy in Belfast childrens home (r) to be heard in court

Child abuse allegations against Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten to be heard in Belfast court

Liz Truss as prime minister outside number 10

When did Liz Truss become Prime Minister? And why do MPs want her to resign?

Josep Borrell

EU approves Ukraine training mission and weapon funds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigeria Floods

Nigeria races to assist flood victims as death toll tops 600

Neymar

Neymar appears in court charged with corruption over Barcelona transfer

Lola Daviet (l) and CCTV image shows her entering hotel (r)

Woman charged with rape and murder of schoolgirl, 12, found inside suitcase in Paris

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss

New mini budget 2022 explained: Tax cuts and updates revealed

Firefighter in Ukraine

Central Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia continues strikes across Ukraine

Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband

Remains of pregnant woman murdered by husband more than 20 years ago discovered in back garden
Satellite image of prison complex

Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

Josep Borrell

EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission and weapons funds

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is reversing most of Liz Truss's energy help

No income tax cut and energy price cap watered down from April as Hunt overhauls disastrous mini-Budget
Bono(l) talks about threats to himself and his family

Bono received death threats from IRA, Dublin gangsters and US far-right because of 'peace-stance'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit