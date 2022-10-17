Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White. Picture: Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

By Fran Way

An Only Fans model dubbed a ‘fake Barbie’ did not want to murder her boyfriend when she picked up a knife during a row, a court has heard.

Abigail White, 24, was arguing with Bradley Lewis, 22, when she stabbed him once in the chest on the evening of March 25 this year.

The dad of four was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died later that night.

Bristol Crown Court heard that just hours before Mr Lewis had told White that their relationship was over.

The stabbing happened minutes after they returned from the pub where White had got into arguments with Mr Lewis and another man.

READ MORE: Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

READ MORE: Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

White told jurors they were arguing and when she walked into the kitchen she saw a knife on the side and picked it up to ‘scare’ him.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, asking: “You went into the hall, and you went up to Brad and you thrust the knife at his chest, didn’t you?”

White replied: “Yes, but I didn’t realise I had done that until after.”

The barrister suggested that White was angry when she stabbed him and wanted to hurt him.

But fighting back the tears, White said: “No I didn’t. I really didn’t.”

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White. Picture: Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

The prosecutor asked: “You intended in your anger to hurt him or even to kill him, didn’t you?”

She replied: “No, I didn’t. It was just over before I even thought.”

The OnlyFans model, who earned up to £50,000 a year from the modelling website, accepted that she had lied in the aftermath of stabbing Mr Lewis after initially claiming that he had stabbed himself.

She later admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

She told the court: “I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

The trial has heard about two other incidents which happened just days before, including White allegedly stabbing Mr Lewis in the arm.

White phoned a friend, Sophie Webber, because she was told her boyfriend had been cheating.

Jurors heard that during that call Mr Lewis has told Ms Webber: “Help me Sophie, she’s trying to kill me, she’s trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she’s hurting me.”

She has denied murder. The trial continues.