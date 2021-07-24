Only fully vaccinated fans could be allowed to watch Premier League games

The rule is being considered for all seated events with 20,000 or more people. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Only double-jabbed fans may be allowed to attend Premier League matches from October under government plans.

Under new rules being considered by ministers all seated events with more than 20,000 spectators could require full coronavirus vaccination.

The Government is seeking to extend the future use of vaccine passports from nightclubs, potentially sparking a backlash Conservative backbenchers.

Talks are in an early phase with the Premier League to discuss whether supporters who have not been double-jabbed could be barred from entry, it is understood.

The use of vaccine passports could also be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England as ministers seek to reduce the surge of Covid-19 cases as other restrictions are ended.

In unseated events such as music gigs, where there are greater concerns about strangers mingling and spreading Covid-19, the threshold for their introduction could be as low as 5,000 attendees.

No final decisions have been made.

A Government source said: "It's important that fans can continue to watch sporting events over the autumn, which is why we're exploring the role vaccines might play in this.

"This will not only allow full capacity stadiums but has the added bonus of incentivising people of all ages to go and get their jab."

One area still said to be under discussion is whether a recent negative test could allow entry to football matches, but their use has been ruled out for nightclubs.