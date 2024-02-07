Only the rubble remains: Captain Tom's daughter's unauthorised spa demolished ahead of today's deadline

What remain's of Captain tom's famiiy's spa (l) and what it used to look like (r). Inset Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Only the rubble remains of Captain Tom's daughter's spa ahead of today's deadline for its demolition.

Aerial pictures show only bricks, tiles and debris can be seen after planners ordered the family to tear down the controversial £200,000 building which breached planning laws.

Workmen had spent several days removing the roof tiles one at a time and have been spotted taking gym equipment and other items out of the building.

Over the weekend a gaping hole was left in the ground of the spa complex over the weekend after a crane removed the spa swimming pool.

A composite image of the before (dated 04/01/24) and after demolition of an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Previously mementos such as Captain Tom's Sports Personality of the Year award and Guinness Book of Records certificate were seen being taken out of the building.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin were told have the land put back to its original state by Wednesday.

Captain Tom's family lost an appeal against Central Bedfordshire Council to keep their spa complex after a planning inspector ruled it was 'at odds' with their Grade ll listed home in Marston Moretaine.

A spa pool is removed from an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

They had been given permission to make a Captain Tom Foundation Building in their garden to store cards and gifts sent by admirers, but they added a sauna and spa, which were not part of the original plans.

The council issued an enforcement notice last July to demolish the unauthorised building and their appeal was dismissed last November.

They were given three months to remove the sauna and spa and it must be pulled down by February 7.

Captain Tom raised almost £39 million for NHS charities by walking around his garden 100 times using a walking frame during the first Covid lockdown in the spring of 2020. He was later knighted by the Queen and died in February 2021.

Last week one local, whose home overlooks the spa, said: "It is a humiliation for Hannah. I think she thought she could get away with it. I wonder if they will move when it is all over."

The foundation is the subject of an investigation by the Charity Commission amid concerns about its management and independence from Sir Tom's family.