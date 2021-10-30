Over 1.6 million people in England to receive Covid booster invite next week

30 October 2021, 00:15

More than 1.6 million people are newly eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.
More than 1.6 million people are newly eligible for the Covid booster vaccine. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

More than 1.6 million people who are newly eligible will receive invites for their Covid booster jabs next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after guidance from the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA) was updated to allow booster vaccines to be given to vulnerable people sooner than six months after a second dose, but only where it makes "operational sense".

Eligible people include adults over 50, those living in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, adults with underlying health conditions which make them more vulnerable to the virus, and those they live with.

So far, around 9.5 million booster invites have already been sent to people in England, with more than six million jabs having been delivered in the first six weeks of the rollout, according to NHS England.

More than half of eligible people aged over 50 and over two thirds of people over 80 have received the third dose, the service said.

Read more: Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Read more: 'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

Deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said the figures were "encouraging" and advised anyone who receives an invite to take up the offer.

Dr Kanani said: "It is encouraging to see that thanks to the efforts of NHS staff, millions of people have received their booster already and just over six weeks in, with over half of eligible over 50s already protected as we head into winter like no other.

"I've recently had my booster at a local pharmacy and with more people becoming eligible every day I would encourage anyone who receives their text or letter invite to book an appointment and get their potentially life-saving top-up jab as soon as they can.

Read more: PM says vaccines are the 'way through winter' and repeats plea for booster jabs

"The vaccine is simple, quick and effective and will help us to give the country maximum protection from the virus."

Most people who are eligible for boosters will be invited for the shot around six months after their second dose, so the number of eligible people changes daily.

Text invites come from "NHSvaccine" and include a link to the NHS website, guiding people to their nearest vaccine site.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Friction between France and the UK continues over fishing sanctions.

France fishing row: PM vows to take 'appropriate action' amid growing tensions

Boris Johnson will make the comments at the G20 summit in Rome.

'If we don't act now it'll be too late': PM urges leaders to deliver on climate pledges

Joe Biden discussed climate change with Pope Francis

Joe Biden takes '85-car' motorcade to Pope meeting days ahead of COP26

The Queen will only continue with light duties.

Queen advised to rest for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace says

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon meet in July 2019

Sturgeon says PM refuses to meet her because of 'fragile male ego'

Penelope Jackson has been jailed for life for her husband's murder

Woman who murdered husband in birthday row after ‘years of abuse’ jailed for life

The new law will impact charities offering counselling to children with gender dysphoria

Persuading under 16s to change gender will soon become illegal

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at an event in New York (file image)

Zayn Malik charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda

Greta Thunberg in London.

Greta Thunberg joins London fossil fuel protest ahead of COP26

Flood Waters Issued For The Scottish Borders

Bridges wash away as downpours lash Scotland and weather alerts remain for days

Julie Morris, 44, did not enter pleas when she appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today

Deputy headteacher cries as she appears in court charged with rape and child sex offences

The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at “substantial” meaning “an attack is likely”

Londoners must 'remain vigilant' to Christmas terror attacks, warns Met chief

Protesters walk down the M25. Earlier they blocked the motorway between junction 28 and 29

Eco protesters wander down M25 towards oncoming traffic in latest demonstration

French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image)

France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'

University of Sussex professor Kathleen Stock has resigned.

Sussex university professor embroiled in transgender rights row quits

Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday

Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines
The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits
The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle
Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit
The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal
Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference
France is ‘deliberately frustrating the flow of goods’ in post-Brexit fishing row, says Eustice

Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights
All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police