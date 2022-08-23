Breaking News

Owami Davies found alive and well in Hampshire nearly 50 days after going missing

23 August 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 16:49

Owami Davies has been found alive in Hampshire, police confirmed
Owami Davies has been found alive in Hampshire, police confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Missing student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 24-year-old, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7.

Ms Davies's family reported her missing to Essex Police on July 6 and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on July 23.

The force today said Ms Davies had been located in Hampshire as a result of a call to police from someone who had seen media appeals around 10:30am.

Police said she appeared fit and well cared for and that she had spoken to her family. They added officers would speak to her more fully in due course about her welfare.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, Specialist Crime, said: “This is the outcome we were all hoping and praying for. My team have been working around to clock to find Owami and we are immensely relieved she has been found.

"I would like to sincerely thank the media and public for sharing appeals to find Owami. Your help in cases like this is crucial and we are very grateful.

"I’d like to also thank colleagues at Essex Police for their invaluable assistance during this investigation.

"I would now politely request that the privacy of Owami and her family are respected at this time."

Commander Paul Brogden added: "We know there have been concerns raised around the search for Owami.

"We, alongside our colleagues in Essex Police, will be carrying out a review of all our actions from when Owami was first reported missing to ensure we have acted correctly and to identify any ways to improve our response to finding other missing people."

Police said Ms Davies has previously used alcohol to cope with depression.
Police said Ms Davies has previously used alcohol to cope with depression. Picture: Alamy

The Met said on Monday that Ms Davies arrived in West Croydon by train on the July 6 and believe it was to see a friend who lived in Clarenden Road, but she never met them.

Ms Davies was found asleep in a doorway on the road on July 6 after a woman raised concerns about her welfare, but she told Metropolitan Police officers that she did not need help and left.

At the time she had not been marked as a missing person.

Investigators are trawling through 117 reported sightings of Ms Davies, who had experienced periods of depression in the past for which she needed medical treatment, and had also used alcohol to deal with the condition.

Officers said that she had used different names, but would not reveal what they were.

Police said yesterday the 24-year-old student nurse has no money left on her Oyster card and no access to her phone or bank cards, suggesting she may be sleeping rough.

Police issued footage of Ms Davies in a shop.
Police issued footage of Ms Davies in a shop. Picture: Alamy

Five people have been arrested and bailed in connection with her disappearance - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - but police on Monday said there was no evidence that she had come to harm.

The Met issued a fresh appeal in its search for Ms Davies at the beginning of this week, saying she could be in Croydon and "in need of help".

On Thursday, British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that the 24-year-old could still regularly be taking trains, may appear dazed or confused and may be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.

BTP said: "We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and tube network to travel from #Grays, Essex to the #Croydon area. Often via #WestHam and #WestCroydon stations. @metpoliceuk are looking at dates from 7th July 2022 onwards.

"Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers."

The Met was also forced to apologise on Monday after it was revealed photographs of the wrong woman had been issued.The photos showed a woman in a shop in Croydon - but the woman was not Ms Davies.

A spokesperson said: "The image was published in error and was removed as soon as this was realised.

"We have engaged proactively with the media throughout the investigation and have so far published nine appeals for information.

"Our efforts to find Owami are being led by a team of detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command who are experts in complex investigations.

"They are supported by resources from local policing teams and are working night and day to pursue every possible line of enquiry."Officers have recovered more than 50,000 hours of CCTV and viewed 10,000 hours as they work to confirm possible sightings and trace Owami’s movements.

"They continue to carry out additional patrols in the area she was last seen in an effort to identify new leads."We have engaged proactively with the media, issuing appeals and sharing CCTV footage and images of Owami as soon as we have confirmed sightings of her.

"From our first proactive appeal we made clear she was vulnerable and that we were concerned for her wellbeing. We also continue to support her family at what is a very difficult time."

The correct photos were issued afterwards.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

Urban Outfitters, York

"Mortified" police officer faces sack for drunkenly urinating in Urban Outfitters fitting room

Watch the moment 140ft superyacht My Saga sinks off the coast of Italy

Dramatic video shows the moment a 140ft superyacht sinks off Italian coast as nine people rescued

Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca.

Brits stranded and out of pocket after Gatwick cancels flights last-minute due to staff shortages

Kyra Hill died at Liquid Leisure

'She was left to drown': Heartbroken father of girl, 11, who drowned at Liquid Leisure hits out at response

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer

AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

The government has been criticised for continuing with the Tory leadership contest.

Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

A record breaking day for migrant crossings was seen on Monday

More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

Jupiter's tiny moons can be seen in the image.

NASA reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views taken from world's most powerful space telescope

A woman died in the high-speed crash

'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.

Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Girl, 9, shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel as cops condemn 'shocking and appalling' attack

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Lord Richard Harrington says he is lobbying the Treasury to up the payments made to those hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee host cash should be doubled, Treasury told as cost of living crisis deepens

Downing Street say households will not face blackouts this winter

Downing Street insists households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

asda

Chief Constable 'sick' of police getting caught up in culture wars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Russia Ukraine War

Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Lebanon

Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

Germany Gas Tax

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

Hungary National Holiday

Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast

Russia Nationalist Killed

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Najib Razak

Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction

Poyang Lake

Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake

Anthony Albanese

Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London