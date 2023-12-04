'Rizz' crowned word of the year - but what does it mean?

2023's word of the year has been picked - it's rizz. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Oxford’s word of the year for 2023 has been revealed.

Rizz, a slang word for charisma or sex appeal, has emerged as the word of the year after its use picked up and popularised by actor Tom Holland who said: “I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited Ritz.”

The word is defined as the ability to be attractive through style or charm and is understood to be derived from the word ‘charisma.’

It was singled out as the winer as the best term to reflect the mood, ethos of preoccupations of 2023.

Other words on the shortlist were Swiftie, prompt and situationships.

The Oxford University Press (OUP) said: ““It speaks to how younger generations create spaces – online or in person – where they own and define the language they use. From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too.”

The word fizz is first believed to have emerged in 2021 - when it was coined by Kai Cenat, a US YouTuber.

In an interview with a youth culture magazine, he said: “Okay so look, rizz came from me and my group of friends.

“Me and my friends used to always say it, and stuff like that. And I definitely [popularised] it on my stream.”