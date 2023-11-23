Paddy McGuinness breaks silence with nostalgic post after Top Gear axed

Paddy McGuinness (left) hosted Top Gear with Chris Harris (right) and Freddie Flintoff in the most recent series of the show. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Paddy McGuinness posted a heartfelt message to fans on social media after the end of Top Gear was announced.

Paddy McGuinness took to Instagram to post a tribute to Top Gear, his fellow presenters, and the show's fans.

His post comes it was announced that Top Gear would not be returning to screens "for the foreseeable future."

He posted a number of behind-the-scenes snaps of filming with fellow presenters Chris Harris and Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff.

"Thanks for all the love over the years folks, it was very much appreciated", he wrote.

His post received an outpouring of love from fans.

"You three made it great again", wrote one person.

"Best trio since Clarkson, May and the hamster," commented another.

Someone else wrote: "Sad times Paddy! Top Gear was back to its best."

In its announcement to axe the show, the BBC said it "remains committed to Freddie, Chris and Paddy who have been at the heart of the show's renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them.

"We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do."

Top Gear has not been in production since it was put on hold after Freddie Flintoff suffered an on-set accident in December 2022.

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was seriously injured in an on-set crash in December last year. Picture: Getty

Former Top Gear presenter James May said the hit motoring show needs a "rethink" before returning to screens.

He said: "It's time for a new format and a new approach to the subject has not been this interesting, I suspect, since the car was invented."