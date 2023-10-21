First humanitarian aid flows into besieged Gaza as Rafah border crossing opens

21 October 2023, 18:30

The Rafah border crossing opened on Saturday for the first time since Hamas' attack on Israel.
The Rafah border crossing opened on Saturday for the first time since Hamas' attack on Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A vital crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened on Saturday allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestine were allowed in on Saturday when the Rafah border opened.

This is despite the fact more than 200 trucks carrying around 3,000 tonnes of aid have been waiting on the Egyptian side of the vital border crossing for days, waiting for it to open.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt was opened on Saturday morning to let crucial aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the opening of the Rafah crossing could not be a one-off event, as he said the aid was a “lifeline” for those in the territory.

"Trucks carrying lifesaving aid are beginning to cross at Rafah into Gaza. This aid is a lifeline for those suffering,” he said visiting Egypt on Saturday for the Cairo Peace Summit.

"But it cannot be a one-off.

"The UK continues to push for humanitarian access to Gaza."

The World Health Organisation said the aid would include trauma medicines and supplies for 1,200 people, as well as 235 portable trauma bags to stabilise injured people on-the-spot, while the United Nations convoy included around 44,000 bottles of drinking water - a day's supply for 22,000 people, according to UNICEF.

Read more: Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Read more: Israel reveals plans to sever links with Gaza as part of a 'three phase' war with airstrikes and ground manoeuvres

The border crossing opened on Saturday with key humanitarian aid.
The border crossing opened on Saturday with key humanitarian aid. Picture: Alamy

The Israeli military said the supplies would not include fuel and would only reach those in southern parts of Gaza, after civilians were told to flee the north.

Mr Cleverly previously told LBC ahead of the opening: "Of course, we are making every effort to protect British nationals, whether they be in Gaza or Israel, and to facilitate people attempting to leave.

"Although, with Gaza, that is proving incredibly difficult."

The Gaza Strip has been besieged and bombarded by Israel after Hamas launched a series of attacks on Israel on October 7.

The Rafah border is Gaza’s only crossing to the rest of the world that is not controlled by Israel - it opened today for the first time since Hamas’ attack earlier this month.

Trucks were waiting days on the Egyptian side of the border with aid.
Trucks were waiting days on the Egyptian side of the border with aid. Picture: Alamy

Aid workers have warned the number let into Gaza is insufficient, while Palestinian officials have expressed disappointment that fuel supplies were not included in the aid provided.

"Excluding the fuel from the humanitarian aid means the lives of patients and injured will remain at risk," the Gaza health ministry said.

Water and electricity were turned off in the besieged Palestinian territory, forcing its 2.3 million population to ration food and drink dirty water.

ActionAid Palestine spokesman Riham Jafari said: "Before this crisis began, around 500 aid trucks would normally cross the border every day providing a vital lifeline to millions of Gazans who were already facing a humanitarian crisis.

"Aid trucks also did not bring with them the fuel needed to power hospitals, keep ambulances moving, or to pump water from the ground."

It comes as some 100,000 people joined a pro-Palestine protest in London on Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Egypt’s border crossing opens to let trickle of desperately needed aid into Gaza

Pakistan Politics

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif returns home ahead of vote

Employees cover the windows of a store with wood in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Norma,

Residents prepare as Hurricane Norma takes aim at Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

A picket line outside Netflix

Hollywood actors remain on picket lines instead of sets as strike hits 100 days

The footballing legend has died aged 86.

‘A hero to millions’: Tributes pour in as Sir Bobby Charlton, England World Cup hero, dies aged 86

Lucy Dee died three days after her daughters were killed in a shooting

‘Sometimes I feel safer in Israel’: Rabbi Leo Dee speaks to LBC on return to UK to support Jewish Community

The moment strong winds cause forest floors to pull tree roots up from the base.

Watch: Strong winds cause forest floor to ‘move like the sea’ in dramatic footage as Storm Babet batters Britain

King's Cross shut for a time and has only reopened to some passengers

Storm Babet claims fourth victim as travel chaos forces overcrowded King's Cross to shut while police limit passengers

Flood warnings across England and Scotland have been issued while the latter is partially under a rare red warning

Travel chaos as Storm Babet causes severe floods and Scotland gets rare red weather alert after three killed

Egypt Israel Palestinians

Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed in Russian overnight attacks

Georgia Harrison has support of senior Labour figures as she looks to a career in politics.

Love Island star Georgia Harrison 'has support of Labour' as she considers becoming MP after revenge porn campaign

Streep and Gummer have separated

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer secretly separated for six years after more than four decades together

Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

There fears a second river could burst its banks after Storm Babet claimed three lives and submerged Brechin

Severe flood and 'risk to life' warning for Derbyshire as Scotland issued rare red weather alert amid Storm Babet

Labour won two by-elections this week

Top Tories want Sunak to slash stamp duty after thumping defeats to Labour in by-elections

Latest News

See more Latest News

The attack has been linked to Israel's operation in Gaza

UK terror attack linked to Gaza 'has already been carried out' as asylum seeker arrested

Biden Israel Palestinians United States

Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop agreement with Saudi Arabia

Storm Babet is set to continue this weekend

Warning of wet and windy weekend as Storm Babet weather warning extended, with 'worst-ever conditions' for some
Israel Palestinians Hostage Release

US mother and daughter held hostage by Hamas have been released, says Israel

Pedro Argote

Hunt for man suspected of killing judge who awarded custody of children to wife

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold 'cheats death' in Storm Babet as 40ft pylon crashes down just in front of Liverpool star's car
Donald Trump

Trump asks judge to pause gagging order in election case while he pursues appeal

Mohammed Farooq

Clinical support worker accused of terror plot to blow up hospital and RAF base admits 'intending to endanger life'
Donald Trump

Judge fines Donald Trump £4,100 over post maligning court employee

Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower

Man charged after female British police officer, 23, 'raped at knifepoint by Eiffel Tower'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit