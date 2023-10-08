Met Police step up patrols in London amid reports of people ‘glorifying' attacks on Israel by Hamas

8 October 2023, 08:09 | Updated: 8 October 2023, 08:12

Met Police have stepped up patrols in London.
Met Police have stepped up patrols in London. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Metropolitan police has said it is increasing patrols in London after receiving reports of people celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement, the force said it had been made aware of a number of incidents - some shared on social media - related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

“We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza,” the statement read.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.We remain in contact with partners and community leaders to listen to any concerns.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.”

It comes after Israel’s Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu declared war after the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza which saw the terrorists take both civilian and military hostages.

Read more: ‘We will avenge this dark day’: Netanyahu vows to turn Gaza strongholds ’to rubble’ as Israel seeks to regain territory

Read more: 'We are at war’: Israel vows revenge after Hamas launched major attack on Gaza which killed 150 and saw hostages taken

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick reshared a post from TV presenter Rachel Riley online on Saturday, expressing concern over people ‘celebrating’ in west London over Hamas' attacks on Israel.

Ms Riley wrote: “I just passed two cars in West London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

She later shared another post, accompanied by a video, written: “Acton, half an hour ago.

“Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends.

“People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.

“Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them.”

Mr Jenrick reshared the latter post, as he urged Met Police to intervene, he wrote: “These disgusting people are glorifying the terrorist activities of Hamas, a proscribed organisation.

“There is no place for this in the UK.

“I trust @metpoliceuk will be taking this seriously.”

Reacting to the reports, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan shared in an online statement: “I remain in close contact with senior leadership at the Met and communities across our city. Londoners will see an additional police presence.

“Let me be clear: hate crime in London will not be tolerated.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

‘Hundreds of terrorists’ killed in Gaza conflict, Israeli military says

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is set to reopen on Sunday

Area largely destroyed in Maui wildfire to start welcoming tourists back

An aerial view of the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan

Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes rises to 2,000, Taliban says

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli prime minister vows to turn Hamas strongholds ‘into ruins’

LBC is a place where the nations top politicians and people at the heart of the news answer your questions

Happy Birthday LBC! 50 Years of Leading Britain's Conversation

Starmer has unveiled his plans today as he seeks to launch his policy base for the next general election at the Labour conference in Liverpool

Starmer unveils £1.5bn plan for weekend doctors as he warns party to not 'get giddy' on poll lead at conference

Israel’s Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu (bottom right) declared war after Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza which saw the terrorists take both civilian and military hostages.

‘We will avenge this dark day’: Netanyahu vows to turn Gaza strongholds ’to rubble’ as Israel seeks to regain territory

Palestinians Israel

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead

Palestinians Israel

Israelis stunned and shaken by unprecedented Hamas attack

Afghanistan

Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens in western Afghanistan

St Aldheim's Point and Durdle Door

Litter-pickers find massive cocaine stash while clearing up Dorset beauty spot

October's unseasonably hot weather will come to an end this week after England baked in 27C weather while Scotland was battered with a month's rain in 24 hours.

Exact date October 'Indian Summer' will end as Met Office says England set for cold and rain again as Scotland floods

Israel Palestinians

Hamas attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves at least 200 dead

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel

US and European leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel

Israel Palestinians

Five things to know about the Hamas militant group’s attack on Israel

Gavin Plumb appeared in court on Friday

Holly Willoughby takes break from This Morning after alleged kidnap and murder plot from man who 'contacted hitman'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Stone, left, Levi Bellfield and Lin and Megan Russell

Convicted murderer Michael Stone to appeal sentence 'after Levi Bellfield confesses to killing' Lin and Megan Russell
Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu tells Israel ‘we are at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack

Scotland has been hit by extreme rain.

Ten motorists airlifted out of Scotland landslip after heavy rains strands drivers after 'month's rain in 24 hours'
Emily Hunt has quit her role as independent rape adviser.

Government’s rape adviser quits over ‘lack of will’ after 'losing faith' in UK justice system
The pair officially got married last year, it has been reported.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are ‘officially married' as pair wed a month after rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian
21 Savage

Rapper 21 Savage plans London gig after being cleared to travel abroad from US

Rockets are fired towards Israel from Gaza

‘Massive shooting of rockets’ amid unprecedented Hamas operation against Israel

Floods triggered by sudden heavy rain in India

Death toll rises following icy flood after water burst through dam in India

Ms Loos responded to some of the comments left for her online.

Rebecca Loos responds to well wishers amid influx of ‘nasty comments’ following Beckham documentary
Israel has declared a state of war alert.

'We are at war’: Israel vows revenge after Hamas launched major attack on Gaza which killed 150 and saw hostages taken

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit