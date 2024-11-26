On the run husband of woman found dead in car boot arrested for domestic abuse weeks before 'killing her'

26 November 2024, 14:35

Police are hunting Pankaj Lamba (left), the husband of Harshita Brella (right), 24, after her body was found in a car boot in Ilford earlier this week.
Police are hunting Pankaj Lamba (left), the husband of Harshita Brella (right), 24, after her body was found in a car boot in Ilford earlier this week. Picture: Alamy/Police Issue

By Henry Moore

The husband of a woman found dead in a car boot was arrested two months before her death after a domestic abuse report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police launched an international manhunt for Pankaj Lamba, 23 after his wife Harshita Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in east London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now confirmed it is investigating a domestic abuse report made about Lamba two months before Brella’s death.

Harshits Brella was found in the back of Vauxhall Corsa in Ilford, London on November 14.

Pankaj Lamba is believed to have fled the country
Pankaj Lamba is believed to have fled the country. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

A post-mortem found she died from strangulation on November 10 before her body was driven from Northamptonshire to London.

"We will be examining the police response to Ms Brella's report of domestic abuse made at the end of August this year," said IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell.

"We understand Mr Lamba was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on 3 September and was released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice imposed on him.

"We will look into further contact Northamptonshire Police had with Ms Brella concerning the case.

"Our investigation will consider the actions and decisions taken by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the report made by Ms Brella and their subsequent investigation."

Police issued CCTV photos of the suspect as they provided an update into the murder probe.
Police issued CCTV photos of the suspect as they provided an update into the murder probe. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Speaking after the discovery of Ms Brella’s body, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: “First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in a car boot earlier this week
Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in a car boot earlier this week. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

“Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.”

DCI Campbell appealed to anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward. receiving it all.”

Police have asked anyone with information regarding Lamba’s whereabouts to call 0800 555111, or contact them online at mipp.police.uk

People walk on the Interpol logo at the organisation's HQ in Lyon, France

Interpol arrests more than 1,000 suspects in Africa amid cybercrime crackdown

