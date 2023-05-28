Parents of girl, 5, who died in fire say they have lost a 'beautiful daughter and sister'

Alysia Salisbury died in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

By Chay Quinn

A five-year-old girl sadly died on Saturday night after a fire broke out at her home in Pontyglasier in Pembrokeshire, with her parents saying that she was “a beautiful daughter and sister”.

Alysia Salisbury, 5, died at the scene of the the fire which the other members of her family escaped.

Her family and friends are being supported by specialist officers at Dyfed-Powys Police after a large emergency services response.

Det Ch Insp Llyr Williams said officers will "work with colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire".

“Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time," he said.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time,”

Cllr John Davies said: 'As a community, our hearts go out this local family,' he told the Sun.

'I have spoken to the parents and they are going through unimaginable pain right now and they will be for a long time to come.

'The family moved here around four years ago and although they are very private people, they have become part of our community.

'They had all been inside the house when the fire started. It is an unbelievable tragedy.'