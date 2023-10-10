Parisian bedbug infestation ‘real concern’ for London Sadiq Khan says, after ‘first critter spotted on tube’

10 October 2023, 08:39 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 08:42

The Mayor of London has addressed concerns over the Parisian bedbug invasion.
The Mayor of London has addressed concerns over the Parisian bedbug invasion. Picture: Alamy/X

By Jenny Medlicott

The threat of bedbugs infecting London transport is a “real source of concern” Sadiq Khan has said, after there was an alleged sighting in the underground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bedbug panic hit London after reports emerged that Paris has been inundated with the creepy critters, leaving many in the capital concerned the creatures could cross waters.

Now Sadiq Khan has addressed Londoners’ fears amid two new alleged sightings of bedbugs in London and Manchester.

“This is a real source of concern. People are worried about these bugs in Paris causing a problem in London,” the Mayor of London told PoliticsJoe.

It comes after a video shared on TikTok on Sunday appeared to show one of the critters crawling on a passenger's leg on the London Underground.

Travelling on the Victoria Line, the TikTok user filmed a so-called bedbug crawling on their leg, accompanied by the caption: "It’s true, they’re thriving".

Meanwhile a commuter in Manchester also claimed to have spotted one of the critters on a bus on Monday. The bus company replied: "This is really concerning to see, and we do apologise for this."

Recent claims that the critters have developed a resistance to insecticides have only escalated panic in Paris and London.

Read more: Parisian bedbugs take on TfL: First sighting of critter crawling on London tube commuter's leg

Read more: French government hold emergency meeting as bedbug infestation fears spread to Algeria

But Mr Khan has reassured Londoners that he’s been in regular contact with TfL about the situation, ensuring public transport is regularly disinfected to thwart any potential infestations.

He continued: “I want to reassure those listening that TfL has the best regimes to clean our assets on a nightly basis.

“We are speaking to our friends in Paris to see if there are any lessons to be learnt but for a variety of reasons we don't think those issues will arise in London; but there is no complacency from TfL.”

And in other reassuring news for Londoners concerned about the alleged sighting, Adam Juson at the pest control company Merlin Environmental, has suggested the video 'showing a bedbug' could be misleading.

“It does look sort of like a bedbug but the video is not really good enough to ID from,” he told The Telegraph. “The bug is not mobile so this could be a remnant from a treatment or one that has got caught on the person’s clothes.

“We have found bedbugs on trains in the past so it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility but this looks wrong.”

A rise in bedbugs is something that tends to occur every late summer due to people returning from holidays throughout the summer months and picking up the insects on their luggage.

A TikTok appeared to show a bedbug on the tube.
A TikTok appeared to show a bedbug on the tube. Picture: TikTok
A photo shared on X claimed to show a bedbug on a Manchester bus.
A photo shared on X claimed to show a bedbug on a Manchester bus. Picture: X

A TfL spokesman said in a statement last week: “We are not aware of any outbreaks in London, but we will monitor our network and continue our rigorous and thorough cleaning measures which have been proven to keep both the interior and exterior of our trains clean.

“We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment on the Tube for our customers and staff, and we would like to reassure our customers that we continue to maintain our already high standards of cleanliness, so our staff and customers can use the network safely and with confidence.”

How to spot if you have bedbugs

You can often spot bedbugs by checking your skin for bites, as well as red or brown spots on bedding or furniture. Bites may present as red or purple in colour.

Bites will often show on body parts exposed while sleeping, such as the neck, face and arms. Red spots may be visible on bedding as a result of blood from being bitten or the bugs being squashed.

Brown spots may indicate bedbugs have defecated, according to NHS guidelines.

How to treat bedbug bites

Bedbug bites typically clear on their own but may require additional treatment in some cases.

Placing a cool, clean, damp cloth on the affected area can help with swelling and itching and it is crucial to avoid scratching any bites to prevent potential infections.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

UK and Ireland announced as Euro 2028 hosts, UEFA confirms

Israel Palestinians

Israel vows retaliation against Hamas will ‘reverberate for generations’

Exclusive
Yvette Cooper says she doesn't always feel safe walking alone at night

Yvette Cooper reveals she doesn't always feel safe walking home at night

New footage was released as part of the trial.

Moment police arrest Ashley Dale murder accused on way to Glastonbury and find knife after 'feud with her boyfriend’

The gates of the Jewish Free School (L) and the vandalised kosher restaurant in Golders Green

Pupils at London Jewish school told they don't need to wear logo and detentions cancelled amid hate crime fears

Israeli soldiers take position near the Israeli Gaza border

1,500 bodies of Hamas militants recovered from Israeli territory, officials say

Surge in people attending A&E for ailments such as coughs and hiccups

Soaring number of people attending A&E with colds, coughs and hiccups amid struggle to get GP appointments

Palestinians walk through rubble in Gaza City. Right, Israeli forces patrol areas along the Israeli-Gaza border

1,500 bodies of Hamas gunmen found as Israel says border is secured - with 'up to 150' hostages still in Gaza

World Court Syria Torture

Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court

Family have said the British photographer and his friend were killed in Israel

'My heart is broken, my baby brother is gone': Sister's tribute after British photographer killed in Israel by Hamas

James Cleverly said: "We stand with you, we will protect you."

We will protect you: Foreign Secretary’s message to Britain’s Jewish people as protests erupt over Israel-Hamas conflict

China Property Country Garden

Chinese developer Country Garden says it cannot meet debt payment deadline

Holly Willoughby has been given indefinite leave from This Morning

Holly Willoughby won't be rushed back onto This Morning after 'kidnap and murder plot'

Exclusive
Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

The parents were able to save their twins.

Heroic Israeli couple saved their 10-month-old twins by hiding them as they died fighting off Hamas gunmen

The moment of the family's capture was posted online

'I just hope that they're alive': Family distraught after harrowing footage emerges of mother and her babies abducted

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

UN says displaced in Gaza tops 187,500 as territory is sealed off

Election 2024 Republicans Iowa

Anti-Trump Republican candidate endorses Nikki Haley as he withdraws

Biden

President Biden interviewed in document investigation

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned his country's retaliation is only just beginning

Hamas threatens to 'execute hostages and post videos online' as Israeli PM vows retaliation 'only just beginning'
Britney Spears has posted some 'bizarre' videos in recent months

Britney Spears fans worried for star's safety as she shows off bandaged hand after 'bizarre' knife dance
Hollywood Strikes

Hollywood writers vote to approve deal that ended strike as actors negotiate

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer

Starmer vows 'decade of national renewal' as he pledges to 'fix' Britain after 13 years of Tory rule
Israel Palestinians Photo Gallery

What is Hamas and what does it want?

Danny Darlington, Bernard Cowan and Nathanel Young

Three Brits killed in attacks on Israel, families say, as more than ten feared dead or missing
Gruppo Chiarello Mourns the Death of Founder and Chef Michael Chiarello

TV chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 after being treated for allergic reaction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit