Saga cruise ship forced to return to UK after 100 passengers injured amid ‘horrendous’ storm

7 November 2023, 12:12 | Updated: 7 November 2023, 12:15

Around 100 people were injured due to the impact of the storm.
Around 100 people were injured due to the impact of the storm. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Around 100 passengers on board a cruise ship were injured after it was caught in a storm off western France.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Saga Cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery, embarked on a 14-day cruise from the UK to the Canary Islands on 24 October with about 1,000 passengers on board.

But the ship was forced to skip its final destination, Las Palmas, 10 days in and take a detour towards A Coruña in north-west Spain after hearing a storm was on the way.

The port was closed when the ship arrived, so the crew decided to return to the UK early.

But passing through the Bay of Biscay, an area infamous for its rough conditions off western France, the ship was caught in the middle of a storm.

The storm triggered the ship’s safety system, causing it to abruptly veer to the left and grind to a halt, injuring many people in the process.

Some 100 of the 1,000 guests on board were hurt.

The majority only suffered minor injuries, but five people needed treatment from the ship’s medical staff for more serious injuries, Saga Cruises said.

Taking to social media of the experience on board, one user wrote: “My in-laws are on Saga Spirit of discovery sounds like they’ve had an horrendous journey!”

The Spirit of Discovery was hit by severe weather on Saturday.
The Spirit of Discovery was hit by severe weather on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's family lose planning appeal over unauthorised spa

Read more: Crime crackdown and smoking ban: Charles unveils Rishi Sunak's plans in Monarch's first King's Speech

The Spirt of Discovery docked safely in Portsmouth on Monday night and passengers disembarked on Tuesday morning.

“Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK,” a spokesperson for the cruise company said.

"The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff.

“While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas."

They added that it was up to passengers whether they wanted to go to hospital after disembarking the ship to receive further treatment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain's King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, reads the King's speech from The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament

Read it in full: Charles' first King's speech as Monarch

The King called London pedicabs 'a scourge' on the capital

Charles announces crackdown on 'the scourge of unlicensed pedicabs in London' during King's speech

The Nato flag

Nato announces formal suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia withdrawal

USB offices in the City of London

UBS reports pre-tax loss but benefits of Credit Suisse merger gathering steam

The King's Speech at a glance

Charles honours his 'beloved mother' as he announces crime crackdown and smoking ban in historic King’s Speech

Buildings in Rafah destroyed by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

King Charles III Delivers Speech At The Opening Of Parliament

From Black Rod to the Delivering of the 'hostage'; The traditions behind the King's Speech and what they mean

Spanish police charge against far-right protesters in Madrid

Protests turn ugly as pressure mounts on Spain over amnesty talks with Catalans

A jacaranda tree in bloom in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya declares surprise public holiday in campaign to plant 15 billion trees

King Charles delivers his first speech to Parliament as monarch

King's Speech at a glance: Smoking ban, crime crackdown and new football regulator

Jewish man Paul Kessler died during dual Israel and Palestine rallies in California

Jewish man dies a day after he was injured in a violent clash at pro-Palestine rally in US

A cyclist rides through the smog in New Delhi

Construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New Delhi

Lord Barroch says the UN may have a role in "supervising the long-lasting long-term humanitarian support" in Gaza.

‘UN has no short-term role in ending Israel-Hamas conflict’ says former UK National Security Adviser

The new flavour has been rolled out across stores today.

A dill-icious invention? Heinz launches brand-new ketchup flavour, stirring controversy among condiment lovers

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech

Exclusive
Baroness Hussein-Ece has represented the party in Parliament since 2010, and was previously on the frontbench as the Lib Dem spokesperson for Women and Equalities

Pressure grows on Lib Dems to suspend 'disgraceful' peer after she 'posted propaganda that fuels anti-Semitism'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Young film fans at a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Nintendo profits jump as video game sales boosted by hit Super Mario film

The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari ahead of the state opening of Parliament

Government defends King's speech crackdown on crime as long-planned, not electioneering

Captain Tom Moore's family loose appeal against unauthorised spa

Captain Tom Moore's family lose planning appeal over unauthorised spa

Vehicles drive on a flooded road in Mombasa, Kenya

40 dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rain and flash floods displace thousands

Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh

'Truly appalling': Elderly army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ by pro-Palestine protesters at Edinburgh station
Met Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson has said the planned protest is 'tone deaf'.

'Tone deaf' and 'insensitive': Former Met chief blasts pro-Palestinian protests on Armistice Day
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’
WeWork

Office sharing company WeWork files for bankruptcy protection

The daily pill could cut the risk of developing the disease by halve.

NHS approves preventative breast cancer drug that halves risk of disease in ‘major step forward’
Israel Palestinians Netanyahu Blame Game

Israel open to ‘little pauses’ between strikes on Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew in a private jet

Prince Harry labelled 'eco-hypocrite' after flying in private jet with Meghan to Katy Perry concert
Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit