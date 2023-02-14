Round of ap-paws: Students unite to rescue dog that fell in Manchester canal

Students of Manchester Metropolitan University, Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor were walking home in Manchester when they saw dog owner, Batu Akyol, struggling to handle his dog lead. Picture: Twitter / Alamy

By Hannah Holland

Watch the heart-warming moment that five passerbys came to the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a canal in Manchester.

A clip of the group of boys saving the dog went viral on Twitter on Tuesday as comments poured in praising the heroic rescue team.

Students of Manchester Metropolitan University, Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, both 20, were walking home in Manchester when they saw dog owner, Batu Akyol, struggling to handle his dog lead.

The students eventually realised the owner's dog, Sumak, had fallen into the Ancoats Canal before launching into a rapid rescue operation.

A passerby, Dabhidh MchicEamailinn, captured the moment and shared the video on Twitter, receiving millions of views and thousands of comments praising the young men - including from the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who reacted to the video with clapping hands emojis.

Dog rescued Ancoats pic.twitter.com/WxJ9nNmzaZ — Dabhidh MhicEamailinn (@Dbelldb1) February 13, 2023

The footage shows a group of passerbys holding Mr Camphor's legs as he dangles upside-down attempting to grab the dog's collar.

The group look elated as they finally manage to hoist the dog out of the canal and back to safety as the canine finally clambered back to the pavement.

Mr Camphor told Mail Online: "Everyone was panicking. I couldn't let that dog down and not help, so I put my jumper down and sprung into action - climbing down first."

One Twitter response to the video from @IvanCamphor reads: "So proud of my son Ben Camphor."

Another Twitter user responded: "Well done lads you are a credit to to our city."