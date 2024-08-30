Woman, 26, found four days after 'vanishing' at Notting Hill Carnival

30 August 2024, 18:51 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 19:13

Patricia Araujo was last seen on Monday
Patricia Araujo was last seen on Monday. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A woman has been found four days after she went missing after attending Notting Hill Carnival.

Patricia Araujo, a Portuguese woman who lives in the Kent town of Ashford, travelled to London on Saturday, and was last in contact with her family on Sunday.

Someone also reported seeing the 26-year-old at the carnival on Monday afternoon.

Ms Araujo was confirmed to be in hospital in Surrey on Friday evening.

Patricia Araujo
Patricia Araujo. Picture: Social media

Ms Araujo had lost her phone, meaning that the family were unable to contact her.

Ms Araujo's mother, who is in the family's home town of Aveiro in Portugal, had been left distraught at the news.

Patricia Araujo
Patricia Araujo. Picture: Social media

Ms Araujo's phone was found on the floor by a DJ, who contacted the family. Ms Sousa said the last confirmed sighting of her niece was on Monday at 5pm.

Patricia Araujo
Patricia Araujo. Picture: Social media

The woman who saw her had later come across a social media post by the family sharing their concern about Ms Araujo. She contacted them to say she had seen the 26-year-old.

Ms Araujo, who works at a Travelodge in Ashford, also sparked concern among colleagues by not showing up for her job this week.

Kent Police told Kent Online that they had received a report of a woman from Ashford who had gone missing in London, and were working with the Met police to investigate.

LBC has contacted the Met police for comment.

