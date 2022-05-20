Patrick Vieira kicks out at fan during Everton pitch invasion

Vieira kicked out at a fan during a pitch invasion at Everton. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to grab and kick at a football fan during a pitch invasion.

The former midfielder was being taunted by a supporter after his side fell to a 3-2 defeat to Everton, a result that ensures the Merseyside outfit will avoid relegation from the Premier League.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late winning goal sparked a small pitch invasion and a pause in play as jubilant Toffees fans celebrated their club's survival in the league.

Social media footage showed Vieira heading to the dressing room as fans spilled onto the pitch at Goodison Park when a fan gestured at the ex-Arsenal midfielder.

He held his fans up at Vieira's face, who initially appeared to try and ignore him. As the fan turned to move away, the manager suddenly grabbed him and kicked out, causing the fan to tumble to the ground.

Everton fans spilled onto the pitch at Goodison Park. Picture: Alamy

Other fans then moved the supporter away and remonstrated with Vieira, who walked away.

It remains to be seen what action the Football Association will take over the scenes.

Vieira did not comment on the incident.

His opposite number, Everton manager Frank Lampard, said: "I feel for Patrick. I didn't get him at the end. I would have said, 'come in with us' - although he might not have wanted that.

Vieira kicked out at a fan as his Crystal Palace side fell to defeat. Picture: Alamy

"Of course he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it's not easy."

The former England midfielder added: "It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation.

"If it is done in the right way let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem."

"I won't be surprised if there are charges against Patrick Vieira by the FA and even his own team management for rightfully defending his dignity from a wild barbaric pitch invader," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: "Not a big fan of pitch invasions and violence but #PatrickVieira is simply human and had to defend himself yester night. I hope #CrystalPalace don't fire him."

It comes shortly after a 30-year-old man was jailed for assaulting a Sheffield United player

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for assaulting Sheffield United's Billy Sharp on the pitch at the end of the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Sharp was knocked to the ground near the touchline at the City Ground.

Robert Biggs, of Derbyshire, was jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was ordered to pay Sharp £500 in compensation, as well as £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.