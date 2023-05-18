Exclusive

'I’ll switch off Ulez expansion cameras on day one': Paul Scully announces bid to become Tory London Mayor

18 May 2023, 08:24 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 08:41

Paul Scully has announced he plans to run for Mayor of London
Paul Scully has announced he plans to run for Mayor of London. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Conservative minister Paul Scully will bid to be his party's candidate for the London mayoral race next year, he has announced on LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Scully, minister for London, and MP for Sutton and Cheam in the capital's southern suburbs since 2015, would be up against several other Tory hopefuls.

The Conservative candidate eventually selected by members would then be running against Labour's Sadiq Khan in the vote next May.

Mr Scully said: “I’m throwing my hat in the ring to become the mayor of London.

“I’ve seen the mayor close hand. He deflects, he doesn’t deliver.

Mr Scully said he would ‘switch off’ Ulez expansion cameras on day one of getting into office.

Paul Scully announces his intention to run for Mayor of London

“I’m really driven - when I see people screaming out about Ulez. This is not Sadiq Khan’s London, this is our London. It can be so much more if we actually get together," he told LBC this morning.

He said he wanted to tackle the issues of spiralling housing costs in London and pledged to ‘tackle crime’ in the capital.

“I’m focusing so much of my time now on running for mayor of London - we really do need that alternative.”

A Labour source said: “Londoners know exactly what the Tories are about – a cost-of-living crisis, soaring housing costs, huge cuts to public services, and opposing measures to clean up our dirty air.

“Despite this Sadiq is getting on with building a better London for everyone – reducing violent crime, cleaning up the air, delivering a record number of council homes and providing free school meals for all London children from September."

Mr Khan has been in post since 2016 and won a second term in 2021, in an election delayed a year by Covid.

Mr Scully previously said the expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scheme and housing and transport issues were behind his considerations.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The Tories will announce their mayoral candidate on July 19. Candidates will be whittled down to a two or three-person shortlist.

Hustings will then take place from June 12 to July 3 before members are given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate between July 4-18.

Mr Scully joins a growing list of politicians who have put their name forward to be the Tory candidate.

They include former Boris Johnson adviser Samuel Kasumu, former David Cameron aide Daniel Korski, and London Assembly members Andrew Boff, Nick Rogers and Susan Hall.

Mr Kasumu, a former Downing Street adviser to Mr Johnson, has received the backing of party heavyweights, including Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, former home secretary Priti Patel and influential Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker.

Mr Korski, a businessman and one-time adviser to former prime minister David Cameron, said on Tuesday he was putting himself forward to be the Tory contender.

The son of Polish refugees is running on a platform of implementing a new tourist tax to pay for more police, including setting up a minor crimes constabulary to work closely with local communities, and building denser housing in central London.

Announcing his candidacy on Tuesday, Mr Korski tweeted: "It's time to restore the London dream. That's why I'm standing to be the Conservative candidate for mayor of London.

"London is increasingly a Labour city, but more Labour has not meant a greater London.

Sadiq Khan has been mayor since 2016
Sadiq Khan has been mayor since 2016. Picture: Alamy

"We need a fresh approach. One that embraces new ideas, new technologies, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Let's make the London dream a reality."

Mr Khan announced last year his intention to stand again in 2024. If the former MP wins, he will become the first person to serve a third term as mayor of the capital.

The previous incumbent, Boris Johnson, stood down after his second term, having been elected to Parliament during his final term, eventually becoming prime minister.

Mr Johnson had defeated Ken Livingstone in 2008 when the former Labour mayor was vying for a third term, with Mr Livingstone the first to hold the devolved role.

Paul Scully is running for mayor
Paul Scully is running for mayor. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Rory Stewart to run for London mayor? Former MP hints at political comeback

Read more: Sadiq Khan risks parking fine after taking a stroll with mayor's Range Rover 4x4 parked on double yellow lines

Labour's Mr Khan intends to expand Ulez to cover the entirety of outer London but the move is being challenged by five Conservative-led councils.

If it goes ahead, the expansion would see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet required emissions standards.

Samuel Kasumu is among the frontrunners
Samuel Kasumu is among the frontrunners. Picture: Alamy

The London mayoral election is due to be held on May 2 next year.

It is due to take place three years after the last poll rather than the usual four-year gap due to coronavirus delaying the 2020 vote by 12 months.

Zoe Garbett has been announced as the Green Party mayoral candidate, while FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox will stand for Reform UK, the successor to the Brexit Party.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

At this stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained.

The Strand closed after man in his twenties 'collapses and dies' in early hours of the morning

Russia Ukraine War

Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as handover deadline looms

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

Angel has continued to astonish doctors with her progress.

‘I could not be prouder’: Kidnapped Angel Lynn who was paralysed takes first step in years in remarkable recovery journey
An artist's drawing of Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in court in Boston

Leak suspect ‘had been warned about handling of classified information’

A soldier and a dog take part in the search operation for child survivors

Mystery over ‘rescue’ of children and baby ‘found alive in Amazon jungle 17 days after plane crash’

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

Jack Rigby said he wants to raise thousands of pounds for bereaved military children

Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his father's death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon

Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his way to the G7 summit in Japan

Cheaper beer and sanitary products show benefits of Brexit, Rishi Sunak insists

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China asks Australia to step up search efforts after boat capsizes

Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries

Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'

Aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Alec Baldwin’s troubled western seeks international buyers at Cannes

First ever full-sized scans show the Titanic as never seen before

First ever full-sized scans of Titanic reveal wreck as never seen before

Water companies have apologised for not acting quickly enough to tackle sewage spills

Water firms say sorry for sewage and unveil biggest modernisation of sewers 'since Victorian era'

Guto Harri recounted the night Russia invaded Ukraine, and a solemn call between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I hope this isn't the last time you and I speak' - Zelenskyy’s words to Boris on night of Russian invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin’s lickspittle', according to the former No10 comms chief

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin's lickspittle', former No10 comms chief Guto Harri reveals
TikTok logo

Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok

Nauman Hussain

Maintenance chief guilty of manslaughter over limo crash which left 20 dead

Codex Sassoon Bible

Thousand-year-old Hebrew Bible is bought for £30m by a man called Moses

Judy Garland's ruby slippers

Man indicted over theft of Judy Garland’s red slippers from The Wizard Of Oz

Danny Masterson and his wife

Jurors begin deliberating in rape trial of That ’70s Show star Masterson

Sanjay Shah

British financier ordered to pay Danish taxman £1.36bn over fraud

Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos chief Holmes to begin 11-year jail term at end of May

Conjoined twins who have since been separated are now like 'normal' sisters

Conjoined twins are now like 'typical sisters' and are thriving since being separated, parents say
Grain being loaded onto ship

Russia agrees extension to allow Ukrainian wheat to be exported

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake
Harry and Meghan were chased by paparazzi for two hours through New York, a spokesman for the prince said

Harry and Meghan 'incredibly shaken up' after paparazzi pursuit - but NYPD insists it was not 'near catastrophic'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit