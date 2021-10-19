Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death

19 October 2021, 18:30

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A woman who stabbed her husband to death told officers "I admit it all" as they arrived at her home, before adding "with any luck you’ll be too late" in chilling bodycam footage.

Penelope Jackson, 66, stabbed her husband of 24 years David Jackson, 78, three times on February 13 at their home in Somerset.

In footage shown today to Bristol Crown Court, she responds "please don’t, I should have stabbed him a bit more" when an officer says they will need to perform CPR.

She also tells officers: "He’s an aggressive bully and nasty and I’ve had enough."

READ MORE: Murder accused woman told 999 husband was 'bleeding to death with any luck' after stabbing

When she is sitting in a police car, she adds: "I know what I’ve done and I know why I’ve done it and if I haven’t done it properly I’m really annoyed."

Later she responds with "oh good" when she is told she is being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Jackson told the court today that she stabbed her husband after becoming "petrified" by violence she says she was subjected to throughout their marriage.

She said she "never knew what was going to happen" when she walked through the door of their home in Parsonage Road, Berrow.

Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she stabbed her husband
Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she stabbed her husband. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

As she gave evidence to a jury, she told how the couple had got together following an affair they had had while she was still married to her second husband, who went on to take his own life.

She said her daughter with her second husband grew up thinking Mr Jackson was her father, but he would threaten Jackson to "behave or I will tell her I'm not her daddy".

Jackson, who admits manslaughter but denies murdering her husband, said she "walked on eggshells" and "lived with a knot in my stomach" throughout their marriage.

She told the jury: "I didn't know if I was waking up to nice David or nasty David."

She said her husband was often violent following arguments.

"It would always start out with him being verbally aggressive. It was always about me being disloyal and he would say, 'you never loved me anyway'. He called me a 'thing' like I wasn't a person.

"It would escalate, and he would shake me most of the time, he strangled me sometimes and I would go unconscious sometimes. Other times I would be semi-conscious, and I would be on the bed or the floor and if he was really angry he would kick me."

Jackson told the court her husband would "always apologise" after the incidents.

A court sketch of Penelope Jackons, who has admitted manslaughter
A court sketch of Penelope Jackons, who has admitted manslaughter. Picture: Alamy

She said that in the years following her second husband's death, she felt forced to hide mementos including photographs and love letters from him, fearing that they would be destroyed by Mr Jackson who she said had taken an axe to furniture one night in 1996.

Jackson told the jury: "I always kept my wedding pictures and I put them in the loft. In 1996 work took us to Germany and one night before that I went to bed and when I got up the next morning the room had been smashed to pieces. He had used an axe and the sofa and sitting room had been slashed.

"I was baffled. He said he was so angry and frightened I was going to go to Germany and leave him and he took it out on the furniture, and he inferred it was better to take it out on that than me."

Jackson added that in the later years of their marriage it was not clear what would trigger her husband's anger.

She said: "I couldn't work out if it was baked beans or the broccoli was wrong. I couldn't work out what was triggering it. In later years, any friends he didn't like I would drop them. I stopped going places, I didn't have girlfriends anymore.

"The things he loved about me in the beginning, like my confidence and ability to talk to anyone, it changed, he didn't like it."

Jackson added that it was "important" to her to make the marriage work after losing "somebody I loved very much through my own negligence".

She said: "He used to say, 'You never loved me,' and I used to say, 'If I don't love you, why would I stay all these years? You know I love you'.

"I still love him, even after all of this."

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package".

Manchester Airport evacuated after 'suspicious package' found in terminal

Gracie Spinks family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday

'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Insulate Britain have called for 10mph speed limits to be imposed during their protests

Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

Two teenagers have been arrested, police said

Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

Sajid Javid has warned of a 'tough winter' for the NHS

Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors AY4.2 covid variant

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA

The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says

Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds

Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change

Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans

The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

Boris Johnson will announce the investment at the Global Investment Summit

£9.7bn overseas investment in UK will 'power economic recovery', PM says
Mark Francois called for 'David's law' to be introduced.

Tory MP calls for 'David’s law' to crack down on anonymous abuse online
Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months

Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman
The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps
Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.

Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds
Three people have been injured in the blast

Ayr explosion: Family of four in serious condition after blast at house
George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84
Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police