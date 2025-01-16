Pensioner died after falling on Tube tracks and being struck by four trains

16 January 2025, 15:55 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 16:13

CCTV image of the passenger sat on the bench
CCTV image of the passenger sat on the bench. Picture: RAIB report

By Emma Soteriou

A pensioner who fell on Tube tracks at Stratford Underground station was fatally struck by four trains, an investigation has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brian Mitchell, 72, was stranded on the tracks of the Jubilee line platform for five and a half minutes. He tried to pull himself off the tracks but was unable to climb back up.

Mr Mitchell, who had been visiting a friend, was travelling from Stanmore on Boxing Day 2023. He fell forwards about 0.7m onto the live tracks.

He was not spotted on CCTV at the station or by the driver of the first incoming train.

An investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch(RAIB), published on Thursday, found that the driver may not have noticed as the train was operating in automatic mode.

It concluded that the "repetitive nature" of driving a train under automatic train operation "may lead to a state of underload, resulting in the attentional capacity of train operators being diminished".

"This can increase the likelihood of effects on performance such as reduced alertness or distraction," it said.

The driver may have also been distracted by another driver waiting on the platform as the train pulled in.

Read more: Londoners set to fork out nearly 5% more for Tube fares next year as Sadiq Khan announces hike

Read more: Lord Blunkett calls for Tube safety reform after injuring himself in platform gap fall

The incident happened on the tracks of a Jubilee line platform
The incident happened on the tracks of a Jubilee line platform. Picture: Alamy

A second driver also failed to notice Mr Mitchell, who was caught between the platform edge and the nearest rail to the platform.

A third driver saw something on the tracks but thought it was an "inflatable doll" rather than a person.

A fourth driver was still allowed to pull in at the station despite a customer service assistant having been informed at that point that a person was on the tracks.

The RAIB investigation said the fourth driver was aware that there was someone on the tracks but still did not stop.

A toxicology report found that the victim had 272mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his body - more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Mr Mitchell arrived at the station just before 2pm and spent 45 minutes sat on a seat on the platform.

He stood up and "immediately stumbled forwards and fell from the platform onto the adjacent track".

"Unable to get to a position of safety, the passenger lay on the track undiscovered for around five minutes before being struck by an arriving train, which then stopped normally in the platform," the report said.

"The presence of the passenger remained unknown and a further three inbound trains entered the terminal platform and went through the location where the passenger was lying. The passenger was fatally injured.

"The passenger fell at a time when there were no other passengers or staff present on the platform and there was no intervention made to prevent the first train from arriving."

The report went on to say: "Station CCTV images show the passenger sitting up and making attempts to get back onto the platform.

"They then lie down on the track, parallel to the rails, on the part of the track between the platform and the nearest running rail."

The noise from another train departing platform 14 "might have masked any noise the passenger might have been making", it said.

A Jubilee line tube train leaving Stratford station
A Jubilee line tube train leaving Stratford station. Picture: Alamy

A month after the incident, RAIB inspectors watched 34 trains arrive in the station, with only 10 drivers having remained seated.

On 21 occasions, drivers were seen standing and, of those, two were seen putting on their coats as the train pulled in.

Two recommendations have been made to Transport for London: consider using tech to identify passengers in danger and investigate how drivers are affected by trains operating in automatic mode.

TfL's chief safety officer Lilli Matson: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Mitchell, who sadly died at Stratford Tube station on 26 December 2023.

"We welcome the recommendations from the RAIB’s independent investigation into this incident, which align with the findings of our own internal investigation, and work has already begun to implement them.

"While serious injuries on our network are rare, we are undertaking a huge range of work to eradicate such incidents and make the network even safer for everyone."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police behind police tape in a snowy street in Slovkia

Student held in Slovakia after two people fatally stabbed at high school

Screen grab of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper giving a statement in the House of Commons in London on Child sexual exploitation and abuse. Issue date: Monday January 6, 2025.

Yvette Cooper unveils plan for local government-backed grooming gangs inquiries

Ryan Wellings, 30, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Ex-boyfriend of Kiena Dawes jailed for six-and-a-half years after mum took her own life following years of abuse

Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch giving a speech at 116 Pall Mall, London, on regaining voters' trust.

'Why on earth' would we merge with Reform? says Kemi Badenoch in first major speech of 2025

US astronaut Suni Williams works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk

Nasa’s stuck astronaut steps out on spacewalk after seven months in orbit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea

Court upholds detention of impeached South Korean president

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear.

Teenager found guilty of murdering Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam in row over teddy bear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Student protesters in Belgrade holding banners

Woman hurt as car ploughs into crowd of anti-government protesters in Serbia

Melania Trump has taken a swipe at the Obamas ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House for the second time.

Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House

Marine Le Pen

Crowds attend Paris memorial for far-right French leader Jean-Marie Le Pen

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen

UnitedHealth books better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Vatican Pope Falls

Pope hurts his arm in second fall in a month

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan died hours before he was due in court on drugs charges
A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit

Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

Thomas Kerr celebrates winning for the Scottish Conservatives - he's now defected to Reform UK.

Scots Tory councillor defects to Reform UK as party predicts 'more to come'

BP sign outside a petrol station.

BP to cut 4,700 jobs in fresh wave of cost-cutting measures

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Man's hands on a laptop keyboard

Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defences

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury kicked out of party after admitting punching man in the face on drunken night out
Paul Danan has died aged 46

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News