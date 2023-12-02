Horror as elderly man dies after Edinburgh gas explosion that flattened home, as man and woman rescued

Two people have been rescued from a house after a gas explosion in Edinburgh. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

A pensioner has died after a gas explosion that destroyed an Edinburgh house, with two more people rescued.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The blast, which took place on Baberton Mains Avenue at around 10.25pm on Friday, could be heard miles away.

An 84-year-old man died, while a 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment.

Neighbours said they could feel their houses shaking in the explosion.

Images from the scene showed the house completely flattened and rubble strewn across the streets.

Read more: Seven critically injured in Paris 'gas explosion' as buildings collapse on street and neighbourhood evacuated

Read more: One dead and three in hospital after Swansea house destroyed in ‘gas blast’

The house in baberton with gas explosion is extremely sad….. but 2 people inside are SAFE! pic.twitter.com/MKWKo9zmAk — jamie brodie (@Jamiebrodie7) December 1, 2023

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and police have asked people to stay away from the area.

Police Scotland said: "Around 10.25pm on Friday 1 December 2023 we were called to reports of an explosion at a property on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh. Emergency services are at the scene, and we would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”

They later added: "An 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh...

"Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road remains closed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and we are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies."



A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe. Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”