Huge 'gas explosion' sets several buildings in central Paris on fire causing devastation to neighbourhood

Buildings have been destroyed and a fire is raging in Paris after a suspected gas explosion near the Senate.

An explosion has hit the Val-de-Grâce neighbourhood in central Paris, a city official confirmed.

At least seven people are in critical condition and another nine are injured, police have said.

Images and videos posted online of the incident show huge plumes of black smoke rising into the air, with various surrounding buildings ablaze and their interior structures destroyed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

But the mayor of the fifth arrondissement has contradicted this, saying that it was caused by a gas explosion.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that firefighters are tackling the fire on Rue Saint-Jacques.

Firefighters have reportedly evacuated the buildings and surrounding areas.

One witness to the incident told BFM Paris: "It's the most intense noise I've heard in my life."

Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area around the Latin Quarter.

A post made by the police, translated from French said: “Intervention in progress rue Saint-Jacques at #Paris5 .

“Avoid the area and let the emergency services and the police intervene.”

