Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

The shocking incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Two people were hospitalised after 'coming off' a ride at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff, eyewitnesses claimed.

Stunned revellers near the Ice Skater ride described seeing the pair fall off the spinning ride as it went at full speed.

One said: "We were just having a fun time then we suddenly heard a massive bang.

"We looked behind us and the ride was still going and then we saw a lady on the floor."

Seren McCallum-Weller, 13, told The Sun that a woman got lodged between the ride and the railings.

She also said one person was unconscious on the ground.

Laura Rogers, 29, added: "As we looked over we saw all the security running around all frantic.

"As they rushed past us we followed. Then I realised there was an accident on the ride."

The park has reopened but Ice Skater is reportedly not running. Picture: Getty

Winter Wonderland confirmed that it will remain closed until its investigation into the incident is complete.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said two patients were taken to a local hospital in the Welsh capital.

A spokesman said: "We had a call at 5.15pm that two patients had reportedly come off a ride at Winter Wonderland.

"We deployed our cycle response team who were in the city centre for the rugby match.

"A conveying ambulance was requested to take two patients to hospital."

The park reopened earlier today but Ice Skater was not running, The Sun reported.