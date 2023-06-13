Woman who found Richard III thinks a second king could be buried under another car park

13 June 2023, 11:31 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 12:35

Philippa Langley thinks Henry I could be in Reading
Philippa Langley thinks Henry I could be in Reading. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The author who found Richard III buried in Leicester thinks another king may also be hidden underneath a second car park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Philippa Langley, 60, who discovered Richard in Leicester, believes Henry I could be beneath a car park at Reading Prison.

Henry I, who ruled from 1100 until his death in 1135, was the son of William the Conquerer.

Ms Langley believes he may have been buried on the grounds of the prison after he died, when the site was still part of Reading Abbey, where his body was taken. Reading Prison closed in 2014.

She said: "For a long time it was believed the grave was under a nursery school building, but from my research it looks like he is under the car park of Reading Prison, so it’s another king in a car park.

Henry I's body was taken to Reading Abbey after he died
Henry I's body was taken to Reading Abbey after he died. Picture: Alamy

"And it looks like Henry is buried under the letter K for king, which would be hilarious."

Ms Langley, 60, is an author who was part of a group of several people whose research led them to discover Richard III's final resting place in 2012.

Ms Langley believes Henry I is underneath Reading Prison
Ms Langley believes Henry I is underneath Reading Prison. Picture: Alamy

His body was found lying under the letter R, denoting a reserved parking space.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Richard III was found under a car park
Richard III was found under a car park. Picture: Alamy

Philippa thinks she has a sixth sense for archaeological discoveries.

Discussing the feeling she got when she was standing above where Richard was lying, Ms Langley said: "It had never happened before, that feeling I was walking on someone’s grave.

"Whenever I was standing in that area, I would get the feeling."

She added: "It’s an interesting aspect of the story and I don’t know how to explain it.

"Scientists are interested in it. I believe there is research going on that looks at whether we, as humans, sometimes have a sixth sense."

Read more: Who killed the princes in the tower? 500-year-old murder could soon be solved

Read more: Three killed and others injured after van tries to run people over in Nottingham as man arrested for murder

The story of the discovery of Richard III was made into a film starring Sally Hawkins
The story of the discovery of Richard III was made into a film starring Sally Hawkins. Picture: Alamy

Ms Langley was given an MBE for her research into Richard. The story of the discovery was made into a film, The Lost King, released in 2022.

Ms Langley is also said to be researching the fate of the Princes in the Tower, Edward V and his younger brother Richard, who were kept in the Tower of London by the man who went onto become Richard III.

Richard III is alleged by many to have ordered their execution, but their fate has never been properly established, and no definitive remains of the brothers have been found.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NBA Finals Denver Shooting

Ten wounded in shooting after Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

Trump Classified Documents

Trump to face court charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

Three people have been killed in an attack in Nottingham

'Blood-curdling screams' as woman and man stabbed to death in Nottingham rampage before attacker hit three with van

Nilla Fischer playing in a friendly between Sweden and the USA at Friends Arena in Stockholm in 2021

Swedish players 'made to show their genitalia' at 2011 Women’s World Cup to prove they were female

Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting

Pictured: Dutch suspect accused of shooting English girl, 11, in France, who died cradled in her mother's arms

It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald

It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald

Russia Ukraine War

10 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city

The woman was taken out of the casket and rushed back to hospital after she started banging on the inside during her own wake

‘Dead’ woman rushed to hospital after relatives heard her banging on coffin during her own wake

The aircraft crashed off the coast of Porthcawl

Light aircraft crashes into sea near Wales as lifeboats scramble to help pilot

Philippines Volcano

Thousands of villagers flee from erupting volcano in Philippines

Carla Foster has been jailed

'No one has the right to judge you': Mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit hits back

Yemen

UN secures insurance to remove oil from rusting tanker off Yemen

Three have been killed and others injured after a van tried to run people down in Nottingham

Three killed and others injured after van tries to run people over in Nottingham as man arrested for murder

Syria US

Helicopter accident in Syria leaves 22 US service members injured

Australia Bus Crash

Australian bus driver released on bail after being charged over fatal crash

Treat Williams has died

Hair star Treat Williams dies in motorbike crash near Vermont home

Latest News

See more Latest News

A major police response was in place in Nottingham this morning

Nottingham police incident: Three dead and three injured after linked attacks in city centre - live updates
Armed police deployed to Nottingham after a "major" incident

'Major police incident' shuts down roads across Nottingham as armed officers deploy and public urged to stay away
Obit Treat Williams

US actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorbike crash

Oleksander Zinchenko was speaking to LBC's Henry Riley

'In the difficult moments you realise who your friends are': Arsenal star praises UK government's Ukraine support
Colombia Plane Crash Children

Relatives fight for custody of children who survived Amazon jungle plane crash

Boris Johnson misled Parliament, the privileges committee is expected to say

Boris Johnson misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed, privileges committee to say
LloydsPharmacy has been operating in Sainsbury's for more than seven years.

Major pharmacy chain to close 237 branches in supermarkets today – is your local affected?

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting

Dutch suspect accused of gunning down English girl, 11, in France 'was high on cannabis and not aiming at her'
Former US President Donald Trump disembarks "Trump Force One" at Miami International Airport in Miami

Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of court appearance over classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit