Picture of girl, 4, found hidden on plane alongside heartbreaking note years after she died of cancer

Grace Kelly died aged four from a kidney tumour. Picture: Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust

By Kieran Kelly

A picture of a girl that was hidden on a plane weeks after her death has been found years later.

Grace Kelly, died of a rare kidney tumour when she was four years old in 2014.

Several weeks after she died, Grace's grandparents hid a picture of her on a plane, alongside a handwritten note.

The note read: "Our little angel had always wanted to fly - so she flies with Monarch - hidden away for as long as possible."

Happy travels darling Grace, you made our life just perfect for all too short a time."

Years after her death, Frontier Airlines maintenance workers have found the picture in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Grace Kelly. Picture: Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust

The picture of Grace was left with a heartbreaking note. Picture: Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust

One of the workers told a flight attendant, who was then able to get in touch with the little girl's mum.

Dr Jen Kelly told Worcester News: “I am so proud of Grace and all that she has managed to achieve. I always knew that Grace would move mountains.

"This is not the way anyone would have chosen, but now Grace is not only moving mountains but soaring above them too. She never had the chance to fly in a plane, so to know she is flying around high in the clouds is truly special.

"We are so thankful to Frontier Airlines for keeping Grace on board and we are truly grateful they tracked us down to let us know. Thank you so much to everyone who has made this possible for our girl.”

Grace's mum started The Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust in 2016 in her daughter's memory, raising around £3 million since.