Pictured: Fearless car owner injured when thief stole his vehicle and rammed him into a brick wall while making escape

Warning: Distressing video

Amir Farhadi needed surgery after the violent theft. Picture: Facebook/Twitter

By Kit Heren

This is the brave car owner who was slammed into a brick wall by a thief as he tried to stop the thug stealing his vehicle from his front drive.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amir Farhadi confronted the thief as he tried to drive off with the car from in front of the house in Doncaster on December 6.

But the thug drove off in reverse and at speed as Mr Farhadi opened the car door, slamming him against a brick wall.

The scene was caught on doorbell footage and spread quickly on social media.

Mr Farhadi, who was clearly in pain, manages to rush back into the house clutching an injured arm in the footage.

Now it has emerged that he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on the arm, and is still traumatised from the violent theft.

His wife Toka Marzouk told Mail Online: "My husband only came out of hospital last night. He faces more surgery in the future.

"It's very difficult for him to view the video of the incident at the moment. He's traumatised. He needs time to recover."

Mr Farhadi posted on Facebook that the car had been stolen, but did not mention his ordeal.

He said: "Stolen this morning from my drive if anyone sees anything let me know please," along with details of the car make and registration.

Mr Farhadi later added that the car had been found.

Amir Farhadi with his wife Tokar Marzouk. Picture: Facebook

The vehicle had previously been targeted on September 30, Mr Farhadi said.

He posted a video at the time with the caption: "This rat got into my car and took my belongings, 4 glasses, a Nike jacket, skipping rope and some cash, if anyone gets offered anything let me know plz, cash reward."

South Yorkshire Police did not respond to a request for comment.