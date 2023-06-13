Pictured: Dutch suspect accused of shooting English girl, 11, in France, who died cradled in her mother's arms

13 June 2023, 12:14

Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting
Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting. Picture: Flickr/social media

By Kit Heren

A Dutch pensioner accused of killing an English girl in a shooting after a land dispute has been pictured, after it was revealed that the 11-year-old died cradled in her mother's arms.

Dirk Raats is charged with murdering Solaine Thornton, who was killed after being shot in the heart during a family barbecue in their garden in the village of Saint-Herbot in Brittany.

The 71-year-old is also charged with attempting to murder her parents Adrian and Rachael Thornton, who were seriously injured. The father was shot in the head and is in a coma while the mother was hit in the head and the back.

Solaine had been playing on the swings with her eight-year-old sister Celeste, who managed to escape unscathed and get help.

One neighbour said: "Celeste had dodged a bullet and ran for her life up here saying: 'They've killed my sister, and the man shot my dad.'

Dirk Raats
Dirk Raats. Picture: Flickr

"We went straight over there and the girl was dead and the mother was cradling her in her arms and screaming," they told the Telegraph.

Raats' wife Marlene Van Hoof was also charged with concealing weapons. She was later released.

The shooting came after Raats and the Thorntons, who are originally from Oldham, had been embroiled in a long-running argument over their connecting land.

Dirk Raats
Dirk Raats. Picture: Flickr

Appearing in court in Brest on Monday evening, Raats said: "It's so horrible what happened – I don't understand it."

Prosecutors said Raats had been drinking and taking drugs when he opened fire on Saturday.

Prosecutor Camille Miansoni said: "It appears that he clearly aimed at the father, that he aimed at his wife, but however he seems less clear as to a possible admission that he aimed at the girl."

Solaine was killed in the shooting
Solaine was killed in the shooting. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Thornton had previously said they were threatened by a gun-wielding neighbour years prior when her family cut a hedge down.

Mr Miansoni said works on the hedge "exasperated" Raats "who later took a loaded .22 calibre rifle and fired three or four shots, hitting three victims".

Read more: British girl, 11, who was shot dead in France 'didn't stand a chance' and her sister 'will have to live with it forever'

Celeste managed to flee to another neighbour and said: "My sister is dead, my sister is dead."

Raats and Van Hoof tested positive for alcohol and cannabis but prosecutors said they do not have any previous convictions.

Anne Guillerme, Raats' defence barrister, suggested he could have psychiatric problems.

The girls were playing on the swings when the attack happened
The girls were playing on the swings when the attack happened. Picture: TF1

Mr Miansoni said a mental health assessment had not flagged anything notable.

The Thorntons moved to Saint Herbot in 2019 and they were the only English family in the area. They were well-liked and would open up their grounds for the hamlet's festival in September.

Their home is based in a large plot. Mr Thornton works as a mechanic while Mrs Thornton is in social services.

Read more: Pictured: Two children, aged 7 and 11, found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named by police

Mr Thornton had been working on tidying and clearing the land, which was said to have otherwise been abandoned and was wild.

The mayor of Plonevez-du-Faou, Marguerite Bleuzen, said she had to intervene over "tensions" three years ago but had not needed to wade in since then. She was only told after the shooting there had been more problems.

The family was well-liked in the hamlet
The family was well-liked in the hamlet. Picture: TF1

"On one occasion, I was told that the Dutch man brought out a weapon. I wish I or the police had been told, and this might have been avoided," he said.

The 11-year-old's grandfather, Irvin Thornton, said police arrived at his house on Sunday night to break the news of his granddaughter's death.

"We don't know exactly what has gone on," he told MailOnline.

"We didn't know anything about a dispute. How can a 71-year-old man shoot a little girl?

"There might have been dispute over land but you do not do that. She didn't stand a chance.

"And in front of her sister. How is she going to get over that? It will live with her forever."

A major police response was in place in Nottingham this morning

Nottingham police incident: Three dead and three injured after linked attacks in city centre - live updates
Armed police deployed to Nottingham after a "major" incident

'Major police incident' shuts down roads across Nottingham as armed officers deploy and public urged to stay away
Obit Treat Williams

US actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorbike crash

Oleksander Zinchenko was speaking to LBC's Henry Riley

'In the difficult moments you realise who your friends are': Arsenal star praises UK government's Ukraine support
Colombia Plane Crash Children

Relatives fight for custody of children who survived Amazon jungle plane crash

Boris Johnson misled Parliament, the privileges committee is expected to say

Boris Johnson misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed, privileges committee to say
LloydsPharmacy has been operating in Sainsbury's for more than seven years.

Major pharmacy chain to close 237 branches in supermarkets today – is your local affected?

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting

Dutch suspect accused of gunning down English girl, 11, in France 'was high on cannabis and not aiming at her'
Former US President Donald Trump disembarks "Trump Force One" at Miami International Airport in Miami

Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of court appearance over classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago

