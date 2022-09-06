Pictured: 'Extremely talented' rapper and boy, 17, killed during bloodbath weekend in London

The pair were killed during separate incidents over the weekend. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

An "extremely talented" rapper and 17-year-old boy have been named as victims after a bloodbath weekend of violence in London.

Shae Gordon, who was aged 17 and from Enfield, was stabbed to death during a mass brawl in Bow on Sunday - believed to have been made up of around 100 people, with some carrying machetes.

Officers attended and became aware of two males - Shae and another victim - with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to an east London hospital but Shae was pronounced dead just before 2am.

His family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He remains in police custody.

The teenager was caught up in a mass brawl. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Meanwhile, another incident took place in Kensington over the weekend, with the man fatally shot having been named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu.

Mr Kusi-Owusu - also known under his drill rapper name of M Lo - was a father to a "devastated" little girl.

Officers rushed him to a central London hospital in the early hours of Sunday after finding him with gunshot wounds at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, was found suffering gunshot wounds. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A family friend of M Lo paid tribute to him following the incident, praising his talent and energy.

"Fame never changed Max," the friend told the Standard.

"He's a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being.

"He was extremely talented musically, I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here.

"He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter who he would do anything in this world for.

"Our group of close friends, his immediate family, his associates are all going to be in bits after having to take this loss."

The rapper had hits including Designer and Pain in 2016, which each attracted over a million listens across Spotify and YouTube.