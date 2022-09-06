Pictured: 'Extremely talented' rapper and boy, 17, killed during bloodbath weekend in London

6 September 2022, 02:08 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 02:27

The pair were killed during separate incidents over the weekend
The pair were killed during separate incidents over the weekend. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

An "extremely talented" rapper and 17-year-old boy have been named as victims after a bloodbath weekend of violence in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shae Gordon, who was aged 17 and from Enfield, was stabbed to death during a mass brawl in Bow on Sunday - believed to have been made up of around 100 people, with some carrying machetes.

Officers attended and became aware of two males - Shae and another victim - with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to an east London hospital but Shae was pronounced dead just before 2am.

His family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He remains in police custody.

Read more: Boy, 17, stabbed to death after 'machete brawl of 100 people' in Tower Hamlets

Read more: Murder arrest after man shot dead on Kensington High Street

The teenager was caught up in a mass brawl.
The teenager was caught up in a mass brawl. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Meanwhile, another incident took place in Kensington over the weekend, with the man fatally shot having been named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu.

Mr Kusi-Owusu - also known under his drill rapper name of M Lo - was a father to a "devastated" little girl.

Officers rushed him to a central London hospital in the early hours of Sunday after finding him with gunshot wounds at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, was found suffering gunshot wounds
Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, was found suffering gunshot wounds. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A family friend of M Lo paid tribute to him following the incident, praising his talent and energy.

"Fame never changed Max," the friend told the Standard.

"He's a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being.

"He was extremely talented musically, I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here.

"He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter who he would do anything in this world for.

"Our group of close friends, his immediate family, his associates are all going to be in bits after having to take this loss."

The rapper had hits including Designer and Pain in 2016, which each attracted over a million listens across Spotify and YouTube.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss will be the next PM

Truss set to freeze energy prices until next election as she outlines vision as PM

Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel are both believed to be stepping down on Tuesday

Nadine Dorries quits hours after Priti Patel as she rules out role under Truss

Lisa Nandy gave her thoughts on the new PM

Tories can't label Labour 'extremists' and then adopt our policies, Shadow Levelling Up Sec insists

Meghan paid tribute to her family in her keynote address in Manchester

'They changed my life': Meghan pays tribute to Harry and son Archie in first UK speech since 'Megxit'

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

Priti Patel has said she will officially step down once Liz Truss is formally appointed on Tuesday

Priti Patel to quit as Home Secretary saying it has been 'the honour of my life'

Liz Truss is set to reshuffle her top team

Who's in and who's out of Cabinet: What Liz Truss' top team could look like

ITV's Peter Sutcliffe drama 'banned' from filming in Bradford

Bradford Council bans filming for new Yorkshire Ripper drama

Russia has said it will not restore gas supplies to Europe until Western sanctions are lifted.

No more gas: Russia tries to force EU to lift sanctions by withholding gas supplies

Royal Mail post man walking

When is the next postal strike 2022 and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Shamima Begum fled to Syria as a teenager, now 23-years-old she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Shamima Begum 'not sad' over her children's deaths and fears Ukraine war stops her bid to return to Britain

A professor at the University of Glasgow showed students a 'joke diagram' of the female brain

Top prof apologises for showing class cartoon of female brain with 'headache generator' and 'I told you so gland'

Boris Johnson resigning as PM

Why did Boris Johnson resign as prime minister?

Lizz Truss has been voted prime minister of the UK

Prime Minister Liz Truss: Background and policies revealed

Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest

Liz Truss pledges a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis in first speech after being crowned PM

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers over King's Cross incident

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers after 'serious incident' and attempted murder arrest at King's Cross

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Stabbings

One suspect being sought over 10 stabbings in Canada found dead

Plane Crash

US Coast Guard ends search for nine missing in seaplane crash

France Germany Energy

Macron urges French to save energy and seeks 10% drop in use

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting

Russia Ukraine Developments

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Canada Stabbings

Canadian police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death

China Earthquake

South-west China quake leaves dozens dead and triggers landslides

Israel Journalist Killed

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al-Jazeera reporter

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London