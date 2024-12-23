Plane crashes into Scottish field moments after take-off as emergency services scrambled

By Danielle de Wolfe

A plane has crashed into a field in Scotland moments after take-off with reports of emergency services being scrambled.

The incident, which took place close to Fife airport at around 12pm saw emergency services in attendance.

Services were alerted to the crash involving a light aircraft near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, at about 11.40am on Monday.

Police and fire services are currently in attendance, with the number of casualties yet to be confirmed.

It is not yet known how many people were on board the aircraft when it crashed - or the extent of any injuries aboard.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services are in attendance near Fife Airport after a light aircraft crashed at 11.40am on Monday December 23.

They added that "Inquiries are ongoing" as the force continues to investigate the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.38am on Monday December 23, to an incident involving a light aircraft near Kinglassie, Fife.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene to assist emergency services partners.

"Crews remain in attendance."

