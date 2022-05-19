Platinum Jubilee flypast route 2022: Flight path map and how to watch it live

19 May 2022, 15:26

The flypast will mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen.
The flypast will mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will include a flypast across England - here are the areas it will be passing and how you can watch live.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A six-minute flypast will complete the Queen's birthday parade as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace, with the Queen herself expected to watch on from the palace balcony with other members of the royal family.

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast?

A military flypast takes place every year to mark the Queen's Birthday Parade.

The display sees military aircraft make their way over areas of England before heading to Buckingham Palace.

To celebrate the monarch's 70th year on the throne, this year's flypast will see more than 70 aircraft get involved, including the Red Arrows and aircraft used by the UK Armed Forces.

Read more: When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Read more: Tube strike to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Red Arrows conducting a flypast in 2021.
The Red Arrows conducting a flypast in 2021. Picture: Getty

It will also include helicopters from the Royal Navy and the Army and RAF aircraft recently seen responding to events in Kabul and Ukraine.

There will be highlights from the history of the RAF too, including aircraft from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

It will follow the Queen's birthday parade, known as Trooping The Colour - a display of military pageantry involving 1,500 officers and soldiers and 250 horses from the Army's Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast taking place?

The flypast will take place on the first day of the Jubilee weekend - Thursday 2 June.

It will last a total of six minutes and is expected to pass Buckingham Palace between 12.40pm and 1.15pm.

A smaller rehearsal is also set to take place on May 24th - weather permitting. If not, it will happen at an unspecified later date.

Trooping Of The Colour 2021
Trooping Of The Colour 2021. Picture: Getty

Where will the aircraft pass for the rehearsal?

The flypast rehearsal will see aircrafts pass over:

  • The Wash
  • Over the North Sea
  • Southwold
  • Suffolk
  • Southend
  • RAF Marham in Norfolk
  • RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire
  • Northern Lincolnshire
  • Southern Yorkshire
The rehearsal route.
The rehearsal route. Picture: Military Airshows/Google Maps

What is the Platinum Jubilee flypast route?

On June 2, the flypast will take a different route over a broader area of the country.

It will cover:

  • The Wash
  • Over the North Sea
  • Southwold
  • Suffolk
  • Southend
  • Swaffham
  • Thetford
  • Colchester
  • Buckingham Palace
  • Kent
  • Surrey
  • Berkshire
  • Buckinghamshire
  • Oxfordshire
  • Gloucestershire
  • Wiltshire
The route that will be taken on June 2.
The route that will be taken on June 2. Picture: Military Airshows/Google Maps

How can I watch it live?

The Trooping the Colour parade, including the flypast, will be broadcast live on TV.

Locals in the listed areas above may also be able to get a glimpse at the flypast in person.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

parton

Police officer teased with 'Dolly Parton' jibe for working 9-5 hours sues his own force

Breaking
Ackland was jailed for life for the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Serial killer-obsessed musician jailed for life for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

The plaque dedicated to Julia James.

PCSO Julia James plaque mysteriously disappears within hours of her killer's conviction

Rebekah Vardy has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the final day of the "Wagatha Christie" libel trial

Rebekah Vardy storms out of court after Rooney's lawyer says she 'destroyed evidence'

The Metropolitan Police have completed their investigation into partygate

Boris in the clear as Met ends Partygate inquiry after 126 fines but no more for PM

Joe and Jess Thwaite are now richer than Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined

'Time to dream': £184m EuroMillions winners vow to splash out on 'family adventures'

A stressed shopper has called for more till staff in Tesco

More than 100,000 people sign petition for fewer self-service checkouts at Tesco

The Sussexes are believed to be creating an at-home docuseries

Harry and Meghan 'filming at home with the Sussexes docuseries' for Netflix

George Bush made a blunder during a speech confusing Ukraine with Iraq

George Bush's gaffe after condemning Putin's 'unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq'

A man has been charged after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked

Nottingham Forest fan jailed for assaulting Sheffield United's Billy Sharp on pitch

The Kremlin has been accused of deliberately destroying Ukraine's farming equipment

Putin 'weaponising' world food supplies as global hunger levels reach 'new high'

Kit Malthouse said "we believe the law should be blind"

Minister slaps down police chief who said shoplifters stealing to eat should be spared

General Election - National Health Service

Ovaries wrongly removed and drill bits left in patients, among NHS 'everyday' mistakes

Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney Libel Trial Day 6 in London

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy 'will not flee to US after Wagatha Christie case', she says

The force has been criticised for the move.

'Virtue signalling nonsense': Police slammed for 'woke' rainbow helmet worn by officer

Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses

Chancellor vows to cut taxes for businesses as he warns of 'tough' months ahead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he attends a meeting at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Denmark

Nato addressing Turkey’s concerns over Sweden and Finland – Stoltenberg
Basira Joya, presenter of the news programme, during recording at the Zan TV station (women’s TV) in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 30 2017

Female Afghan TV presenters ordered to cover their faces by Taliban
The oldest of Moscow’s McDonald’s outlets

McDonald’s finds buyer for Russian restaurants

Russian army sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian soldier at war crimes trial asks victim’s widow to forgive him
Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, looks in the mirror and turns off her camera in Mariupol, Ukraine

Captured medic’s bodycam footage shows first-hand horror of Mariupol
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s president says no to Sweden and Finland’s Nato bid

A pile of Japanese yen

Man in Japan ‘gambled Covid town funds mistakenly sent to him’
A worker wearing a protective suit administers a Covid-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing

Covid deaths dropped by 21% last week but cases rising, says WHO
A Chinese pangolin is seen at its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic

Prague Zoo introduces pangolins from Taiwan

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president and sociologist Rosangela Silva get married in Sao Paulo

Brazil’s Lula marries at 76 ahead of presidential election in October

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else has problems like this?'
Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police