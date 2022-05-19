Platinum Jubilee flypast route 2022: Flight path map and how to watch it live

The flypast will mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will include a flypast across England - here are the areas it will be passing and how you can watch live.

A six-minute flypast will complete the Queen's birthday parade as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace, with the Queen herself expected to watch on from the palace balcony with other members of the royal family.

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast?

A military flypast takes place every year to mark the Queen's Birthday Parade.

The display sees military aircraft make their way over areas of England before heading to Buckingham Palace.

To celebrate the monarch's 70th year on the throne, this year's flypast will see more than 70 aircraft get involved, including the Red Arrows and aircraft used by the UK Armed Forces.

The Red Arrows conducting a flypast in 2021. Picture: Getty

It will also include helicopters from the Royal Navy and the Army and RAF aircraft recently seen responding to events in Kabul and Ukraine.

There will be highlights from the history of the RAF too, including aircraft from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

It will follow the Queen's birthday parade, known as Trooping The Colour - a display of military pageantry involving 1,500 officers and soldiers and 250 horses from the Army's Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast taking place?

The flypast will take place on the first day of the Jubilee weekend - Thursday 2 June.

It will last a total of six minutes and is expected to pass Buckingham Palace between 12.40pm and 1.15pm.

A smaller rehearsal is also set to take place on May 24th - weather permitting. If not, it will happen at an unspecified later date.

Trooping Of The Colour 2021. Picture: Getty

Where will the aircraft pass for the rehearsal?

The flypast rehearsal will see aircrafts pass over:

The Wash

Over the North Sea

Southwold

Suffolk

Southend

RAF Marham in Norfolk

RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire

Northern Lincolnshire

Southern Yorkshire

The rehearsal route. Picture: Military Airshows/Google Maps

What is the Platinum Jubilee flypast route?

On June 2, the flypast will take a different route over a broader area of the country.

It will cover:

The Wash

Over the North Sea

Southwold

Suffolk

Southend

Swaffham

Thetford

Colchester

Buckingham Palace

Kent

Surrey

Berkshire

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire

The route that will be taken on June 2. Picture: Military Airshows/Google Maps

How can I watch it live?

The Trooping the Colour parade, including the flypast, will be broadcast live on TV.

Locals in the listed areas above may also be able to get a glimpse at the flypast in person.