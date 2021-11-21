PM: All new homes must have electric car charge points from 2022

The Prime Minister will announce the legislation on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

All new homes in England will need electric vehicle charging points installed as a standard by law from next year, Boris Johnson is set to announce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Supermarkets and workplaces will also be expected to install the charging points, with homes undergoing major renovations being forced to make the upgrades too.

It comes as part of an ongoing effort from the Government to move motorists away from using petrol and diesel vehicles.

Downing Street branded the move as "world-leading", with the hope of making charging an electric vehicle as easy as filling up with fuel.

The legislation will be introduced by Mr Johnson on Monday, during a speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference.

Read more: Green campaigners hit out at excessive Christmas lights

Read more: Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'

He is expected to say: "We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points - with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations.

"We are investing in new projects to turn wind power into hydrogen and our net-zero strategy is expected to trigger about £90 billion of private sector investment, driving the creation of high wage high skilled jobs as part of our mission to unite and level up across the country."

Read more: Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

The Prime Minister is also set to highlight the advantages for the UK in acting first to transform the global economy and transition to net zero.

He will add in his speech: "This is a pivotal moment, we cannot go on as we are.

"We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution.

"We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way.

"We must regulate less or better and take advantage of new freedoms."

The move comes after the COP26 climate summit, which saw leaders from around the world come together to find solutions to the ongoing climate crisis.

It was previously announced that the sale of new petrol and diesel cars would end in the UK in 2030, in an attempt to reach the net zero emissions goal set out in the Paris Agreement at COP21.