Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

By Sam Sholli

Tory MP Nickie Aiken has argued that the current government is "probably the greenest" that "we've ever had".

The Tory MP made the remark as the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is set to begin at the end of this month.

While appearing on LBC's Cross Question, she said it "always frustrates" her "when we see the likes of [Extinction Rebellion] and Insulate Britain and their actions in this country, where this is probably the greenest Government we've ever had and we are working very hard to reach our targets".

The Tory MP, while speaking about Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, later said: "They should be really aiming their frustrations at the likes of China, India, Brazil and perhaps Russia."