Police appeal for double-decker bus sightings in Guildford murder probe

Surrey and Sussex police are appealing for sightings of this double-decker bus. Picture: Surrey Police

By Elizabeth Haigh

Surrey and Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses who may have seen a double-decker bus after a woman's body was discovered on the A3.

The woman's body was discovered at around 3pm on August 23 in undergrowth on the northbound slip road of the A3 in Guildford, near to the junction with the A320.

The woman has been identified by police as 41-year-old Helen Anderson from North London.

Police believe that Mrs Anderson was murdered elsewhere and her body was then dumped on the slip road.

The bus, which police believe could be connected to their investigation, is a red and white double-decker with tinted windows.

A 52-year-old man with links to the Finsbury Park, North London area was arrested on August 24 on suspicion of murder.

A 51-year-old man from Hackney was also arrested on conspiracy to commit murder. They both remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: "From further enquiries, we believe that the body was left at the location in the early hours of Monday morning between 3am and 4.30am.

"We are appealing to the public who may have been in the area around that time and have any further information or Dash-cam footage to contact us as they may be able to assist us with this investigation.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed a double-decker bus in the area around that time which could be connected to our investigation."

DCI Vickers added: "I would also like to reassure local residents that we believe the two men we have arrested were known to the victim, and continue to reassure the Surrey public that there is a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly on this investigation to ensure that whoever is responsible for this heinous crime is brought to justice."

Police are asking that anyone with any information about the incident report it online or call 101 and quote Operation Ferrous.