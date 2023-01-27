Police close criminal probe into death of woman mauled by dogs at Surrey beauty spot

A 28-year-old woman from London was mauled to death in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Police have closed a criminal investigation into the death of a woman who was killed by a pack of dogs at a beauty spot in Surrey.

The unnamed 28-year-old London woman was believed to have been walking a number of dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, when she was attacked on January 12.

Eight dogs were seized at the scene and remain in police custody subject to forensic investigation, though no prosecutions will be brought against any individuals, police have confirmed.

Surrey Police said none of the dogs involved in the attack were banned breeds.

A post mortem was carried out last week and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

One woman died and a second was taken to hospital with dog bites. Picture: Alamy

Police at the scene of the attack. Picture: Alamy

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life.

"I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries.

"The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey coroner to assist in the coronial process."

She continued: "The dogs continue to be cared for at private kennels to ensure their welfare and their owners are being kept informed.

"We appreciate this is a difficult and uncertain process for them as the forensic work continues."

Following the attack, Claire Coutinho, the MP for East Surrey, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has died following a dog attack in Caterham this afternoon.

"Another lady was injured but is thankfully recovering in hospital.

"Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts at the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who controlled the situation so quickly."