Drone footage shows dozens of people fleeing illegal lockdown party

4 March 2021, 18:37 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 18:43

By Maddie Goodfellow

Dramatic drone footage has captured the moment dozens of partygoers flee from an illegal lockdown house party during a police raid.

Seven officers were injured as people at the party threw bottles at them as they tired to break up the illegal gathering in Mapperly, Nottingham in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police found 40 people inside a property and issued £800 in fines to 10 attendees, with a further four people arrested.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.

The 26-year-old was also detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Another 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.

Read more: Police officer knocked out while trying to shut down illegal house party in south London

Police drone footage captures the moment revellers run from police
Police drone footage captures the moment revellers run from police. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Read more: Police break up 50-person party in soundproofed room with DJ and disco lights

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "This incident was completely unacceptable.

"An investigation is ongoing as to who else may have been present and we will take robust action against those found to have committed offences. ‘Covid or no Covid – assaults on emergency services staff will not be tolerated and as well as receiving fines the individuals involved in this incident will be liable for prosecution for other offences.

"Thankfully the officers called to this incident did not suffer serious injuries and are being supported by the force but we are treating this incident seriously and following up leads to identify other people believed to be involved in this disorder."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Banksy appeared on the side of the former Reading Prison on Monday

Banksy confirms Reading Prison artwork showing inmate escaping is his
EU

AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia blocked from leaving EU, says official
Surge testing will be introduced in two new areas after a case of the South African variant was detected

Surge testing in two new areas after South African Covid variant detected
Ian Brown has pulled out of headlining Neighbourhood Weekender

Ian Brown pulls out of festival over vaccine passports

Capitol Breach Threat

Tight security at US Capitol after plot warning

Police have ruled out a criminal investigation into Martin Bashir's Princess Diana interview

No criminal probe into Martin Bashir's 1995 Diana interview, police confirm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It has been reported the relationship between the brothers is strained

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point
'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'

'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'
James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle

James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle
Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien
The Government will guarantee 95% mortgages to help those who can only afford a 5% deposit

'New 5% deposit mortgage could lead to more debt', Generation Rent author warns
LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London