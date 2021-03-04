Drone footage shows dozens of people fleeing illegal lockdown party

By Maddie Goodfellow

Dramatic drone footage has captured the moment dozens of partygoers flee from an illegal lockdown house party during a police raid.

Seven officers were injured as people at the party threw bottles at them as they tired to break up the illegal gathering in Mapperly, Nottingham in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police found 40 people inside a property and issued £800 in fines to 10 attendees, with a further four people arrested.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.

The 26-year-old was also detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Another 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.

Read more: Police officer knocked out while trying to shut down illegal house party in south London

Police drone footage captures the moment revellers run from police. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Read more: Police break up 50-person party in soundproofed room with DJ and disco lights

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "This incident was completely unacceptable.

"An investigation is ongoing as to who else may have been present and we will take robust action against those found to have committed offences. ‘Covid or no Covid – assaults on emergency services staff will not be tolerated and as well as receiving fines the individuals involved in this incident will be liable for prosecution for other offences.

"Thankfully the officers called to this incident did not suffer serious injuries and are being supported by the force but we are treating this incident seriously and following up leads to identify other people believed to be involved in this disorder."