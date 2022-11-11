Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released footage of chaotic Bonfire Night scenes in the minutes before a teenage boy died falling through a greenhouse.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boy, named locally as 17-year-old Qais Muhammad Ratyal, was injured after jumping onto a greenhouse following an incident in Halifax in which youths threw fireworks at each other.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Eighteen males, aged between 12 and 23, were arrested for violent disorder in connection with a number of incidents in the Park Ward area of the West Yorkshire town.

Police said these included reports of criminal damage, public order and firework offences.

Read more: Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

Read more: Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem

All those arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries - fifteen being from the Halifax area, they added.

The West Yorkshire force has now released footage of officers being targeted with fireworks when they arrived to deal with the chaos on Saturday, November 5.

They were responding to reports of youths lighting fireworks and throwing them at moving cars and towards houses, a spokesperson said.

Qais Muhammad Ratyal was named locally. Picture: Social media

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Lindsay of Calderdale District Police said: "Some of the behaviour witnessed in the Park Ward area of Halifax on Sunday was totally unacceptable and undermines the hard work which led to otherwise peaceful celebrations across the district.

"Initial inquiries suggest most of those involved in the disorder are members of our community and not from other areas of the county.

A group of youths threw fireworks at each other. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Police at the scene of the Bonfire Night mayhem. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

The group of 18 boys. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

"We were clear in our run-up to Bonfire Night that we would fully investigate any anti-social behaviour by those who seek to risk the safety of the wider community.

"A full investigation has now commenced by a dedicated team of detectives to identify those involved in the disorder in the Park Ward area, so we can take appropriate action. I would ask anyone who can assist our efforts to come forward."

Detectives are gathering footage of incidents between 5pm and midnight around Plum Street, Hopwood Lane and Parkinson Lane, and are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video footage to contact police.