Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'

11 November 2022, 18:18

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night
Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released footage of chaotic Bonfire Night scenes in the minutes before a teenage boy died falling through a greenhouse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boy, named locally as 17-year-old Qais Muhammad Ratyal, was injured after jumping onto a greenhouse following an incident in Halifax in which youths threw fireworks at each other.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Eighteen males, aged between 12 and 23, were arrested for violent disorder in connection with a number of incidents in the Park Ward area of the West Yorkshire town.

Police said these included reports of criminal damage, public order and firework offences.

Read more: Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

Read more: Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem

All those arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries - fifteen being from the Halifax area, they added.

The West Yorkshire force has now released footage of officers being targeted with fireworks when they arrived to deal with the chaos on Saturday, November 5.

They were responding to reports of youths lighting fireworks and throwing them at moving cars and towards houses, a spokesperson said.

Qais Muhammad Ratyal was named locally.
Qais Muhammad Ratyal was named locally. Picture: Social media

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Lindsay of Calderdale District Police said: "Some of the behaviour witnessed in the Park Ward area of Halifax on Sunday was totally unacceptable and undermines the hard work which led to otherwise peaceful celebrations across the district.

"Initial inquiries suggest most of those involved in the disorder are members of our community and not from other areas of the county.

A group of youths threw fireworks at each other.
A group of youths threw fireworks at each other. Picture: West Yorkshire Police
Police at the scene of the Bonfire Night mayhem
Police at the scene of the Bonfire Night mayhem. Picture: West Yorkshire Police
The group of 18 boys.
The group of 18 boys. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

"We were clear in our run-up to Bonfire Night that we would fully investigate any anti-social behaviour by those who seek to risk the safety of the wider community.

"A full investigation has now commenced by a dedicated team of detectives to identify those involved in the disorder in the Park Ward area, so we can take appropriate action. I would ask anyone who can assist our efforts to come forward."

Detectives are gathering footage of incidents between 5pm and midnight around Plum Street, Hopwood Lane and Parkinson Lane, and are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video footage to contact police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Elon Musk has warned staff bankruptcy could be on the cards

Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

The NHS is experiencing an acute staffing shortage

'Infuriating': NHS hospitals spending an eye-watering £2,500 for a single nurse's shift, as staffing shortages spiral

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted eight offences under the official secrets act

Disgruntled security guard faces jail after admitting spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin

It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death

The ring is more than 2,000 years old

'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out

Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

Ukrainian flags have been raised in the centre of Kherson after the Russians fled. Bottom right, a map of the Kherson region shows Russians pushed back across the river

'Kremlin's dreams crumble into dust' as Russians flee and cheering crowds greet Ukrainian troops in Kherson

The electrician fell into 720C molten aluminium

Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace

A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees

HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'

Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

We will remember them: Charles leaves tributes on Armistice Day as Big Ben rings out for the first time in five years

Charlotte Nichols said there is a culture of toxicity in Parliament

'Avoid having a drink with them at all costs': MP reveals secret list of 'MP bullies and sex pests' roaming Westminster

Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries

Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phoebe Plummer took part in the M25 protests

Eco-protester out on bail after throwing soup at Van Gogh painting 'helped fellow activists block the M25'
Putin has failed to test his doomsday device

Putin fails to test doomsday weapon that can engulf cities in 'radioactive tsunamis' and swim around the world forever
Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected despite the fact he is dead

Dead American politician wins election in stunning landslide

Daniel Meade was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court

Hapless 'cat burglar': man who grabbed keys through cat-flap before sneaking in the back door jailed
Robert Massey

'Sadistic and macabre' murderer strangled girlfriend to death before dressing her in designer clothes and stabbing her
Jeremy Hunt issued a warning after the UK took its first step towards what the Bank of England said could be a historic recession

Chancellor warns of 'tough road ahead' as economy shrinks and Britain slides towards recession
Just Stop Oil have paused their M25 protests after four consecutive days

58 people charged after four-day Just Stop Oil protests on M25 which will be 'paused' to urge Government to stop new oil and gas licences
The 5-year-old boy cycles home and a car approaching doesn't slow down or stop

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Vine clash over controversial video showing car passing ‘too close’ to a five-year-old boy
A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Unions plan co-ordinated strikes in the run up to Christmas to inflict maximum chaos

Knife assault kills a policeman in Brussels

Police officer stabbed to death in Brussels in suspected terror attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit