Cyclist 'murdered' by four men who chased him down the street after he collided with their car

3 October 2022, 15:36 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 15:45

The 21-year-old cyclist was hit by a car in Slough, before being chased on foot and fatally attacked by its occupants
The 21-year-old cyclist was hit by a car in Slough, before being chased on foot and fatally attacked by its occupants. Picture: Shutterstock

By Danielle DeWolfe

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 21-year-old cyclist was hit by a car in Slough, before allegedly being chased on foot and fatally attacked by its occupants.

The incident, which took place on Earls Lane on Sunday night, saw the cyclist collide with a black Volkswagen Golf.

Following the collision, it’s believed four males exited the vehicle and chased the victim into Waterman Court, Cippenham, where he was then attacked.

The group is then believed to have fled using the same car.

Blood spatter could be seen at the crime scene
Blood spatter could be seen at the crime scene. Picture: Shutterstock

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service were called to the scene, however, the man was pronounced dead shortly after 9.45pm.

His next of kin have now been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic and shocking incident, which has resulted in the death of a 21 year old man.

“Details at this very early stage are limited, including descriptions of the offenders.It is therefore incredibly important that we hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.

"If you saw the offence itself, or if you saw a black VW Golf driving in the area prior to or after the incident, please get in touch."

The scene remains cordoned off with a visible police presence
The scene remains cordoned off with a visible police presence. Picture: Shutterstock

Describing how the vehicle “may well have damage as a result of the collision”, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said investigators would like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which “could be relevant”.

The detective said that officers remain at the scene, and will remain so until their investigations have concluded.

"I appreciate that a serious incident such as this may create a lot of concern in the community, but a detailed and thorough investigation is underway and at this time there is no indication that there is any wider risk to the public.

“If you have any information that you think could help us, please call 101, quoting reference number 20221002-1905.”

