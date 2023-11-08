Police hunt shoplifters who stole over £2,000 of alcohol from Sainsbury's

The men reportedly took the drinks out of the store in two shopping trolleys without paying. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Jasmine Moody

Police are hunting two men who 'stole £2,344 of alcoholic drinks from a Sainsbury's store' in Selby, North Yorkshire, earlier this month.

Police have said the men took the drinks out of the store in two shopping trolleys without paying.

The North Yorkshire Police have posted a statement on Wednesday, alongside CCTV images of the suspects.

On Facebook, they wrote: "Can you help us identify the men in these images?

"We would like to speak to them following the theft of £2,344 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury's store in Selby.

One of the suspects. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

"It happened on 4 November and we are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

One of the men is pictured wearing a grey jacket, while the other is wearing a black jacket and cap.

The other suspect. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

In Septemebr 2023, there have been 46 cases of shoplifting in Selby, according to Police.UK.

In the past year, the North Yorkshire town has experienced 349 shoplifting cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230209832 when passing on information.