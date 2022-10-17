Police hunting for yobs on moped who threw microwave at moving car near cemetery

A microwave was thrown at a car in Lincolnshire. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Fran Way

Police are hunting for yobs on a moped who threw a microwave at a moving car near a cemetery.

A shocking picture shows the kitchen appliance lodged in the glass after the moped passenger lobbed it on Saturday night.

It comes after other ‘serious’ reports of criminal damage to cars in Gainsborough over the weekend – where thugs are thought to have been armed with an axe and a goal post.

Lincolnshire Police say the latest incident, in what appears to be a string of similar, happened on Heapham Road – near a cemetery.

The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s, saw a moped with two people on it driving towards him without any lights on.

As the moped passed him, the rear passenger threw the microwave at the windscreen, completely shattering the glass which sprayed inside the car.

The driver was left with some injuries, none of which are described as ‘serious’.

The force say there have been other reports of damaged cars on Corringham Road, Garfield Street and Forster Street where witnesses saw a rider and passenger on a moped using items described as ‘a goal post’, and an ‘axe’.

Superintendent Phil Baker, West Division, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are taking these crimes seriously and have our officers, including additional officers, working hard to identify those involved.

“All of these incidents are serious, the incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern.

“We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible. This time no one was seriously injured, we want to identify who is responsible. My ask of the local community is to contact us. This can be directly or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”