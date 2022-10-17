Police hunting for yobs on moped who threw microwave at moving car near cemetery

17 October 2022, 20:57

A microwave was thrown at a car in Lincolnshire
A microwave was thrown at a car in Lincolnshire. Picture: Lincolnshire Police
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Police are hunting for yobs on a moped who threw a microwave at a moving car near a cemetery.

A shocking picture shows the kitchen appliance lodged in the glass after the moped passenger lobbed it on Saturday night.

It comes after other ‘serious’ reports of criminal damage to cars in Gainsborough over the weekend – where thugs are thought to have been armed with an axe and a goal post.

Lincolnshire Police say the latest incident, in what appears to be a string of similar, happened on Heapham Road – near a cemetery.

The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s, saw a moped with two people on it driving towards him without any lights on.

READ MORE:Liz Truss finally 'says sorry for mistakes' - to Conservative MPs

READ MORE: Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears

As the moped passed him, the rear passenger threw the microwave at the windscreen, completely shattering the glass which sprayed inside the car.

The driver was left with some injuries, none of which are described as ‘serious’.

The force say there have been other reports of damaged cars on Corringham Road, Garfield Street and Forster Street where witnesses saw a rider and passenger on a moped using items described as ‘a goal post’, and an ‘axe’.

Superintendent Phil Baker, West Division, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are taking these crimes seriously and have our officers, including additional officers, working hard to identify those involved.

“All of these incidents are serious, the incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern.

“We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible. This time no one was seriously injured, we want to identify who is responsible. My ask of the local community is to contact us. This can be directly or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss

Liz Truss vows to lead the Tories into the next general election - and apologises to the public for going 'too far, too fast'
Flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia

Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes

Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002

Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56

British people could face energy rationing this winter, experts have warned

Brits could be left shivering and in the dark this winter in worst-case scenario, warn energy experts

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022

Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court

Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims

Breaking
Breaking News

Liz Truss finally 'says sorry for mistakes' - to Conservative MPs

Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss

Five Conservative MPs publicly calling for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister

It is 'desperately sad' that Graham Norton has been 'forced off' Twitter, a trans activist has said

'Desperately sad' that Graham Norton was 'forced off' Twitter after comments supporting trans people, says UK's first trans newsreader
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis

Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis

Sir Ed Davey

Tories could leave Liz Truss as PM to take the fall for 'really tough winter', says Lib Dem leader Davey

Mee Kuen Chong

Headless woman allegedly murdered found with Biblical quote written on scrap of paper

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine

What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Liz Truss is no longer Prime Minister - Jeremy Hunt has taken over and locked her in the attic'

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

Mother begged staff 'please don't let my baby die' as medics tried to save him, Lucy Letby trial hears
Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know about new Chancellor

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears
Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot

Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Wreckage in Kyiv

Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Xiao Pei

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

Manchester United star in court (left) and on the pitch (right)

Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault
Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss

Tory MP says 'no prime minister is ever safe' as pressure mounts for Liz Truss to resign

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA

Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

Allegations Lord Mountbatten (l) abused a boy in Belfast childrens home (r) to be heard in court

Child abuse allegations against Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten to be heard in Belfast court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit