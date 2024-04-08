Breaking News

Police name woman, 38, from Croydon as victim after human remains found in south London park

Sarah Mayhew has been identified by police. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

Human remains found in a park in south London have been identified as Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police also said a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Ms Mayhew's murder, remain in custody pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Sarah's family as they deal with this heart-breaking news.

"No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

"The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death."

Human remains identified as Sarah Mayhew

Police said human remains were discovered in a park in south London just a few hundred yards from two local schools last week.

Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on Tuesday.

Read More: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Croydon park

Read More: Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

Superintendent Lewis Collins said last week: "We are aware of the concerns within the local community following the discovery of possible human remains in the Croydon area this morning.

"I would like to reassure you that officers remain on scene and we will be carrying out a number of enquiries over the coming days to establish exactly what has happened.

"While our investigation is still at a very early stage, I would ask that people not speculate on the circumstances and will we update you as soon as we have further information."