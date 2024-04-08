Breaking News

Police name woman, 38, from Croydon as victim after human remains found in south London park

8 April 2024, 17:38 | Updated: 8 April 2024, 17:51

Sarah Mayhew has been identified by police
Sarah Mayhew has been identified by police. Picture: Met Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Human remains found in a park in south London have been identified as Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police also said a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Ms Mayhew's murder, remain in custody pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Sarah's family as they deal with this heart-breaking news.

"No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

"The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death."

Human remains identified as Sarah Mayhew

Police said human remains were discovered in a park in south London just a few hundred yards from two local schools last week.

Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on Tuesday.

Read More: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Croydon park

Read More: Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

Superintendent Lewis Collins said last week: "We are aware of the concerns within the local community following the discovery of possible human remains in the Croydon area this morning.

"I would like to reassure you that officers remain on scene and we will be carrying out a number of enquiries over the coming days to establish exactly what has happened.

"While our investigation is still at a very early stage, I would ask that people not speculate on the circumstances and will we update you as soon as we have further information."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Isaac Brown is named by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in West Bromwich

Teen stabbed to death at shopping centre named by police as 15-year-old Isaac Brown

Thousands of pounds have been raised since

Man, 38, arrested after £10,000 fund stolen from under-10s boys football team meant to pay for Barcelona trip

Israel Netanyahu

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion, declaring there is a date

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, centre, walks from the plane upon his arrival in Beijing, China

Russia’s foreign minister visits Beijing to emphasise close ties with China

Total Solar Eclipse Mexico

Partial eclipse begins over Pacific Ocean

On 16,02,2023 Jonathan Majors attended the UK Gala Screening of Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the BFI IMAX Waterloo London.

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Police are hunting Habibur Masum, 25, over the murder of a woman in Bradford

Bradford stabbing victim named as manhunt continues with man arrested on suspicion of assisting offender

Haiti Violence

Haiti police recover hijacked cargo ship after five-hour shootout with gangs

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Attacks on nuclear plant significantly increase accident risk, says IAEA head

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches play during the final round of LIV Golf Miami, at Trump National Doral Golf Club

Donald Trump declines to endorse national abortion ban

Morgan Wallen Arrested

Country star Morgan Wallen arrested ‘after throwing chair off roof of bar’

Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter (right) murdered Cody Fisher (middle).

Two men jailed for life for murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham Boxing Day nightclub stabbing

An amateur astronomer prepares her telescope a day before a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

Millions gather in North America hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipse

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

The victim, whom police believe to be Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, was found on Whiston Road

Man charged with murder after woman, 25, found dead in car in street

Jonathan Majors leaves a courtoom in New York

Marvel star Jonathan Majors faces sentencing for assaulting former girlfriend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Now a 28-year-old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and another woman of the same age from Worcestershire are behind held in custody.

Three women arrested on suspicion of murdering 48-year-old man

Elon Musk appears at an event in London, on Nov. 2, 2023.

Brazil Supreme Court opens investigation into Elon Musk amid disinformation row

Country music star Morgan Wallen arrested after hurling chair from sixth floor rooftop bar missing police by inches

Country music star Morgan Wallen arrested after hurling chair from sixth floor rooftop bar missing police by inches
Nicholas Metson, 28, stabbed Holly Bramley, 26 to death before dismembering her

'Evil monster' who knifed his wife, 26, to death before cutting her body into hundreds of pieces jailed for life
Susan Hall is against reducing stop and search

London mayoral candidate Susan Hall wants officers armed with knife wands

Vatican Gender

Vatican says sex change surgery and surrogacy ‘grave threats’ to human dignity

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Tusk fails to win decisive victory in Poland local and regional elections

The Met Office issued four separate warnings covering southern England, western Wales and mainland Scotland from Monday to Tuesday evening.

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as Storm Kathleen continues to batter Britain with more wind and rain
The Swedish flag fluttering in the breeze against a clear blue sky

Sweden expels Chinese journalist, deeming her ‘threat’ to national security

Police were called to New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich

Murder probe after 15-year-old boy stabbed to death at shopping centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Locals are outraged over plans to build the 'ideal town' in Kent.

Fury over King Charles' plans to build 'ideal town' in Kent amid fears it will 'swallow up' area into 'one urban mass'
Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit