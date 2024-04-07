Two arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Croydon park

Police cordon at the scene in Rowdown Fields. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a park in Croydon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of possible human remains found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon at around 9am on April 2.

A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday. They both remain in police custody.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, police said.

Read more: Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

Read more: 'Human remains' found in Croydon park just a few hundred yards from two local schools - as Met launch investigation

Police near the scene in Rowdown Fields. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command who is leading the investigation, said: "I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience.

"I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

"Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so.

"Their enquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

"We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.