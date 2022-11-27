Police launch murder investigation after pensioner battered and left for dead by thugs who stole £250

27 November 2022, 14:15

Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe
Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe. Picture: Google Maps
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Police have launched a murder investigation after a pensioner was battered and left for dead by a burglar who stole £250.

The man, who is in his 90s, died from his injuries a week after the burglary in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

He had been at home alone when thugs forced their way inside at around 2.45pm on November 19.

They made off with £250 in cash and some jewellery.

The man, who has not been named yet, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital where he died at 9.22am yesterday morning. His next of kin have been told.

Andrew Francis, aged 46, of West Wycombe Road was charged at 4.29am with one count of: burglary dwelling with intent to steal; section 18 GBH with intent; assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Francis appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on December 23.

A 39-year-old man from High Wycombe was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains in police custody.

A third suspect, a 39-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a burglary and has now been released on bail until February 25.

