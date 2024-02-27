Police launch urgent hunt for two missing girls, aged 13 and 17, who vanished last week

Police have launched an urgent hunt for two girls, aged 13 and 17, who vanished last week.

Lilly-Marie Hollins, 13, from East Malling and Jazmyn Mansfield, 17, from Barming were last seen on Friday, February 23, Kent Police said.

Officers said they have concerns for the two girls' welfare.

Lilly-Marie is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall, slim and has long brown hair.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Jazmyn is around 5ft tall, of slim build and has long blonde hair.

Police say she was wearing light blue ripped jeans, a black body suit with the stomach visible, black trainers, and a beige fur coat. The teenager was also carrying a Louis Vuitton brown bag with a pink strap.

"It is thought that both girls may currently be in the Swanley or Sidcup areas," police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 26-0299.