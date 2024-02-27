Police hunting for missing TV presenter and his boyfriend find two bodies, authorities say

Couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird had not been seen since Monday last week
Couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird had not been seen since Monday last week. Picture: Instagram
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Two bodies have been found in the search for missing TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies, Australian police have confirmed.

Police made the discovery at a rural property in Bungonia, in New South Wales.

"We are very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, a police officer who used to date Mr Baird, was charged with allegedly murdering the couple last week.

He finally disclosed where the bodies were located on Tuesday morning after days of refusing to cooperate with the police investigation, officers said.

Luke Davies went missing with his boyfriend last Monday
Luke Davies went missing with his boyfriend last Monday. Picture: Instagram

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said human remains were found "near the entrance to the [Bungonia] property", where attempts had been made "to cover the bodies with rock and debris".

Police will now allege that "two surf bags" were used to move their body's from Mr Bair's house in Paddington to where they were killed.

It follows a week-long couple for the search, which covered vast amounts of farmland and included divers scouring nearby dams.

The search was launched after the bloodied clothes of former TV host and his boyfriend were found in a skip 30km from their home in an upmarket Sydney suburb.

Their disappearance has rocked Australia with the public pleading for them to come home safe
Their disappearance has rocked Australia with the public pleading for them to come home safe. Picture: Instagram

Their home was then declared as a crime scene.

A phone, keys and credit cards were also found in the skip. Police said searches of the home uncovered a ‘large amount of blood’ and blood-stained furniture.

Friends reported last seeing Mr Baird last Tuesday and he appeared "fine".

Davies had not been at work since Monday and his family have not spoken to him since that day.

He had worked as a flight attendant with Qantas after recently moving from Brisbane to Sydney.

